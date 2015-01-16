The Tech Boom Turned This Working-Class San Francisco Neighbourhood Into A Hipster Haven

On a recent visit to San Francisco, friends and coworkers urged me to check out the Mission District, a bustling Latino neighbourhood famed for its oversize burritos, arts scene, and activism.

The word “hipster” may have originated in Brooklyn, but the Mission District has co-opted it and taken it to a new level. The neighbourhood is abundant in beards, denim shirts, artisanal cheese, bicycles, and overpriced lattes. It felt like Williamsburg on steroids.

Just as many of Brooklyn’s neighborhoods became havens of urban wealth in the 1990s, the Mission is no stranger to gentrification, having lost much of its working-class community during the dot-com bubble. As the demand for tech workers rises again in San Francisco, rents in the neighbourhood are skyrocketing — they rose 20% in 2014, according to Zumper — and trendy retailers are moving in.

I spent a day in the Mission to see how this transformation was playing out.

