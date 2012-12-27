Mission Chinese Is The Best New Restaurant This Year

Photo: Flickr/wallyg

Instead of writing a restaurant review this week, New York Times restaurant critic Pete Wells wrote a story about the restaurants that blew him away this year.Wells reflected on his first year as restaurant critic for the Times, and summed up his 12 favourite new restaurants that he reviewed this year.



Surprisingly, Wells said that Mission Chinese Food, a trendy new Chinese restaurant in New York’s Lower East Side, is the best new restaurant this year. It’s a surprising choice because the restaurant is young and edgy with a party vibe — there’s loud music, a free keg while you wait and a trendy crowd.

Mission Chinese is not the fanciest or highest-rated restaurant, but Wells said that he thought it was the most exciting restaurant.

“No other restaurant I reviewed this year left me feeling as exhilarated each time I got up from the table,” Wells wrote. “The chef, Danny Bowien, seems to have found a secret stash of flavour that he applies to food that may start out as Chinese but that leaves the kitchen as pure Mission Chinese.”

We also think it’s one of the Best Chinese Restaurants in New York. The food is supremely spicy, but it’s an exciting and creative twist on traditional Chinese cuisine.

Other restaurants that topped Wells’s list were Il Buco Alimentari e Vineria, the Nomad and Atera, which got two Michelin stars this year.

