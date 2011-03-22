Why The Libyan War Is Already A Massive Victory For Obama

Less than a week into Odyssey Dawn, this is already looking like America’s most successful military operation in years.



International support for airstrikes is withering. So what?

The airstrikes have already taken out Qaddafi’s air force, his bunker, military vehicles, and effectively established a no-fly zone. All that without one soldier on the ground.

Eastern Libya is safe and will be as long as western powers control the air.

The best part is that America will hand over responsibility for the no-fly zone to Europe, exiting “in a matter of days, not weeks” as the president promised.

The Libyan civil war will continue, but hopefully it will involve soldiers and not civilians. With a no-fly zone the rebels have a better chance of forcing Qadaffi to negotiate. The risk is that Qaddafi will carry out a civilian massacre with ground troops — but there are risks with any military action. If a massacre occurs, then there will be international support for an invasion.

Diplomatically, America gets to work alongside its allies, without looking like an imperialist aggressor.

Politically, Obama gets the benefits of being a war president in a period of days.

