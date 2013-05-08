Missing Cleveland Women Were Allegedly Raped By Captors, Resulting In Up To 5 Pregnancies

Police sources say the three missing Cleveland women found alive yesterday were forced to have sex with their captors, resulting in as many as five pregnancies.



Cleveland NBC affiliate WKYC reports the captors beat the women while they were pregnant and the babies didn’t survive.

Investigators found “disturbed dirt” in the backyard of the house where the women were held, but it is unclear if that’s related to the pregnancies.

A six-year-old girl was also found with the three missing women, and she is believed to be the daughter of one of them.

