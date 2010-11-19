Missing Woman Found Dead In Her Foreclosed Home

The previous owner of a foreclosed home in Brevard County, Fla. was found dead in the passenger seat of a car in the garage, according to WESH 2 news.
The body was found by the new owner, who was looking around the property with a flashlight.
The house had just been bought at a sheriff’s sale.
The previous owner, a woman, had been reported missing in August — which is strange because you’d think someone would have checked her garage.
