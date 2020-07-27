Celebrities are rallying around the search for a missing teddy bear that was reportedly stolen in Vancouver

Mara Soriano/Twitter Pictures Mara Soriano has shared of the treasured teddy bear.

A Vancouver woman reported that her Build-A-Bear stuffed animal, which contains an audio recording from a child’s mother who died from cancer, was stolen on Saturday, reports the CBC.

Mara Soriano, 28, is now receiving widespread help to find the bear that was reportedly stolen from a backpack in city’s West End neighbourhood.

Some celebrities are helping to spread the word about the treasured bear – such as Ryan Reynolds, who wrote that he’s offering a $US5,000 reward to anyone who returns the toy.

Mara Soriano, a 28-year-old Vancouver woman, is searching for her Build-A-Bear stuffed animal after it was in the city’s West End neighbourhood on Saturday, reports the CBC.

Soriano told the CBC she is “devastated” over the lost stuffed bear toy because it includes an audio recording from Soriano’s mother, Marilyn, who died in June 2019 from cancer. She was 53 years old.

“She said that she loved me and she was proud of me and that she’ll always be with me,” Soriano said of the message from her mother, which is played when a part of the Build-A-Bear toy is pressed.

Soriano and her husband were moving apartments and were distracted when the sentimental stuffed animal appeared to have been stolen. The Vancouver Police Department is urging people who find the bear to return it.

Have you seen this bear? It was stolen from a backpack yesterday in the West End and it has sentimental value to the owner. Please call us if you see it at 604-717-3321. https://t.co/rcofgjkroJ — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) July 25, 2020

Soriano’s story has taken Twitter by storm as people have banded together to help her find the keepsake. Celebrities are also joining in to share the story and urge Vancouverites to help find the treasured toy.

Actor Ryan Reynolds wrote on Saturday that he is offering a $US5,000 reward to anyone who brings the bear back to its owner.

“I think we all need this bear to come home,” wrote Reynolds, who is originally from Vancouver.

Vancouver: $5,000 to anyone who returns this bear to Mara. Zero questions asked. I think we all need this bear to come home. https://t.co/L4teoxoY50 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 25, 2020

“Schitt’s Creek” star Dan Levy also urged people to help find the lost bear.

Canada, please help find this bear. https://t.co/yCGoGrEDr6 — dan levy (@danjlevy) July 26, 2020

“Scrubs” star Zach Braff also shared the message.

I NEED THIS BEAR TO COME HOME!!!!!! https://t.co/UGHlJJPOwE — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) July 26, 2020

Soriano shared an update on Sunday via Twitter, writing that workers at two restaurants in Vancouver provided her with security camera footage, which Soriano wrote shows could reveal a potential suspect.

At the time of writing, Soriano has not announced an update on the status of the bear’s location, but wrote on Twitter that she is thankful for people’s support.

“You guys have given me so much hope that recovering Mamabear is possible. I am so grateful from the bottom of my heart,” she wrote.

Soriano did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

