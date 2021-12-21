Missing 19-year-old college student found covered in coal dust in the basement of man suspected of kidnapping her, reports say

Madelyn Allen seen leaving her dorm at , Utah, on December 13, 2021. Snow College

Madelyn Allen went missing in Utah on December 13 after travelling to see a man she met online.

Police found her five days later covered in coal in a house basement, an affidavit said.

Brent Brown, 39, was arrested on charges including kidnap and rape, a local report said.

A missing Utah college student was found in the basement of a man now suspected of kidnapping and raping her, according to local reports.

When police found her, she had no clothes and was covered in coal dust from the basement, the reports said.

Madelyn Allen, a 19-year-old student at Snow College in Ephraim, was reported missing after she didn’t return from a date with a man she met online, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Snow College Police Chief Derek Walk identified the man as Brent Brown, 39, in a press conference Sunday.

Brown has since been arrested on charges including kidnapping, rape, object rape, and obstruction of justice, the local news station KSL reported, citing a police affidavit.

During interviews with police, Brown said he met Allen on an online chat group for bondage sex, KSL said.

According to the affidavit, after Brown picked up Allen on December 13, he took her phone and wallet, made her get naked, and tied her up while he went too work, the Tribune said.

When Brown discovered police were looking for Allen, he threw her phone away, the Tribune said.

Police said they managed to track Allen to a house in the village of Loa on December 18 by using cell tower data.

The affidavit said that officers searching in Loa managed to spot someone who looked like Allen in a basement from outside.

A man who answered the door, now identified as Brown, claimed to be alone, the Tribune said. But, per the outlet, police found Allen naked in the coal room covered in coal dust.

Allen later told police that Brown raped her several times, the affidavit says, according to KSL.

“We don’t have a lot of information about him,” Walk said Sunday.

“We met him for the first time last night. We don’t know how extensive his relationship or her knowledge of him is thus far.”