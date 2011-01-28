Journalist Who Reported That Hawaii Gov Said He Couldn't Find Obama's Birth Certificate Remembers He Never Actually Spoke To Him

Hawaii governor Neil Abercrombie

Last week celebrity journalist Mike Evans appeared on Minnesota’s KQRS to announce that he’d been told by Hawaii governor Neil Abercrombie that Barack Obama’s original birth certificate was nowhere to be found.This is what he told KQRS on January 20:



Yesterday, talking to Neil’s office, Neil says that he searched everywhere using his powers as governor ….. there is no Barack Obama birth certificate in Hawaii. Absolutely no proof at all that he was born in Hawaii.”

Strange thing then that a few days later, Abercrombie, who apparently knew Barack Obama, Sr. and Ann Dunham when they were raising Obama, said the state had evidence of Obama’s birth.

“It was actually written, I am told,” said Abercrombie, “this is what our investigation is showing, it actually exists in the archives, written down.

Now, six days later, Evans is claiming that he misspoke.

Evans told FoxNews.com on Wednesday he was remorseful and embarrassed about the incident.

“I was on 34 radio stations that morning….instead of saying ‘the hospital said there’s no birth certificate’ I misspoke and said Neil said that,” said Evans.

Then he made the exact opposite claim.

“Only this I can you tell you is 100 per cent fact: that Neil never told me there was no birth certificate,” Evans said. “I never talked to him.” In fact — Evans is saying that he hasn’t spoken to Abercrombie since he’s been governor.

How quickly facts change!

But the reason why Evan’s defence that he misspoke because he had been on “34 interviews” that morning seems so weak is that he went on to tell FoxNews.com that he first heard of the whole missing birth certificate story by reading an online article on January 18th with the headline “Hawaii governor can’t find Obama’s birth certificate.” The article apparently said neither the hospital nor Abercrombie could find the certificate.

It sounds like Evans was just claiming things he read online to be facts he had researched himself.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.