$1.1 Trillion Has Now Vanished From Money Market Funds, But Nobody Really Knows Where It Went

$1.1 trillion fled money market funds since the beginning of 2009, which might be a function of A) the tiny yields offered by money market investments right now (near 0.04%) and B) the realisation during the crisis that money market funds could fall in value and ‘break the buck’, ie. they’re not as safe as an FDIC-insured certificate of deposit or bank account.



Now nobody is exactly sure where the money was shifted to. Has the money been placed by investors into bonds, given the strong bond fund flows we’ve seen since the beginning of 2009 ($700 billion according to TrimTabs)? Is it sitting in higher-yielding bank accounts or U.S. government bonds?

The Reformed Broker proposes an alternate scenario — Maybe it was simply consumed by cash-strapped Americans’ meeting their spending needs:

Reformed Broker:

So where did a trillion dollars just go when it left the universe of over 1600 money market funds?

Easy. Some of it may have gone to bond funds, but my bet is that an inordinate amount went toward everyday Americans paying their everyday bills. That’s right, I believe that the investor class is finally starting to pay regular expenses and cover the bills with their money market funds, turning that New Normal maxim about the coming of higher savings rates on its ear.

I don’t have statistical confirmation of this hunch just yet (and I’m actually not sure where to get it), but this is what I’m beginning to see firsthand. Brokerage and investment accounts are becoming a piggybank for investors who are nowhere near retirement.

They will not be buying-and-holding as the commercials have programmed them to do while their businesses and household balance sheets are on their last legs. They will put the capital that’s been earmarked for “investment” to much better use than a $40 annual return on $10,000 in a money market fund.

It’s hard to prove the above, but it’s a thought-provoking suggestion. To what extent have Americans been draining their retirement savings just to meet ongoing expenses?

