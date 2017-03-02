Astronomers just solved a long-standing mystery of how planets form

Much about planet formation is not understood. Astronomers suspect that planets form from a disk of gas and dust that clumps together over time, to form giant planets. There’s just one problem: How do you get something the size of a pebble to form something the size of a planet? A new study suggests the solution has to do with something called “dust traps”.



