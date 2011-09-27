Missing Libyan Weapons Are Reportedly On Their Way To Hamas

Earlier this month we reported on the massive amounts of Libyan surface-to-air missiles (SAMs) that turned up missing in the wake of Colonel Qaddafi’s retreat.



Debkafile reports that Egyptian security forces, acting on Western intelligence, unearthed a “large half-empty cache” of SAMs buried in the Northeast Egyptian city of Ismalia. Sources say the weapons were stored there on their way from Libya to Gaza.

The equipment is believed to be on its way to Sinai or Gaza for use by Palestinian Hamas against Israel.

Included with the missing SAMs are boxes that contained Russian MDM-3 sea mines, like those used by Qaddafi around Libyan ports at the beginning of the NATO led invasion.

Many of Qaddafi’s weapons stores were raided and their contents sold to black-marketeers. So many weapons have been sold into the North African market recently that prices have dramatically dropped.

