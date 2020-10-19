A preschooler who spotted a missing endangered lemur gets a lifetime pass to the San Francisco Zoo

Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images Entrance to the San Francisco Zoo in the Ocean Beach neighbourhood of San Francisco, California, with sign reading ‘Welcome to the San Francisco Zoo,’ January 31, 2018.

Five-year-old James Trinh spotted and pointed out a lemur when leaving school last Thursday.

Maki, the 21-year-old lemur, had been missing from the San Francisco Zoo since the previous day and has been safely returned home.

The San Francisco Zoo rewarded Trinh with a lifetime membership.

“There’s a lemur!” preschooler James Trinh shouted on Friday when he was leaving his school in Daly City, Cynthia Huang, director of the Hope Lutheran Day School, told the San Francisco Chronicle.

Maki, the elderly lemur, ran from the school’s parking lot to the playground. The school called the police, who contacted animal control and zoo officials.

Maki was transported from the school back to the San Francisco Zoo, and Trinh received a lifetime membership to the zoo for assisting in the lemur’s safe return.

This is IT folks! The moment young James spotted Maki, the missing San Francisco Zoo lemur, in the parking lot of his Daly City school. Watching James and his Mom freak out w/excitement and call over the other families is the BEST! I am LIVING for this story. Thank you Maki!! pic.twitter.com/1yiVaKyxxv — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) October 16, 2020

At 21-years-old, Maki has ailments like arthritis and requires special care, San Francisco Zoo director Tanya Peterson told the Associated Press.

Peterson added that the lemur is “socially-distancing from his primate family” because of his travels, and that veterinarian teams are bringing a dehydrated, agitated, and hungry Maki back to health.

Police took Cory McGilloway, a 30-year-old suspected of stealing the lemur, into custody on Thursday, Scott Ryan, a San Francisco police lieutenant told the AP on Friday.

Maki had been missing since early Wednesday morning, and police found evidence of a forced entry into his cage.

