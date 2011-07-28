15 Basic Features Google+ Must Add Before It Can Destroy Facebook

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

Google+ is off to a good start.Most estimates peg the user base at 20 million members so far.



But It’s going to take more than that to catch up to Facebook’s 750 million users.

As we said when Google+ first launched, it’s a great product, but doesn’t offer enough killer features that will convince people to make the switch.

Google+ is still technically in beta, so there’s plenty of room to improve. Before it can start really going after Facebook, it needs to address a few of its common annoyances first.

Here are some suggestions to get Google+ on its way.

