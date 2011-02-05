Google Exec Who Went Missing In Egypt Now A Spokesman For Opposition Group

Photo: TwitPic

A Google executive who has gone missing in Egypt has been “symbolically” named the spokesman for an opposition group in an attempt to free him from being held by Egyptian authorities, CBS News reports.Wael Ghonim, Google’s head of marketing for the middle east, flew into Egypt last week to participate in the demonstrations against the government. At some point he went missing, and one of his last tweets ominously read, “we are all ready to die.”



The Egyptian government will not comment on whether it has Ghonim or not, but many suspect he is being held.

The demonstration where he Ghonim may have been captured was organised “largely” by the April 6 movement, CBS News reports. The April 6 movement is a youth movement in Egypt formed almost three years ago.

To help free him, April 6 named him their spokesman. The Egyptian government says it wants to start to talk with opposition groups, but the leader of the April 6 group says if the Egyptian government wants to talk, then it has to talk to Ghonim.

It’s a very odd, showy, act and from here we have no idea what it means.

Hopefully, Ghonim is alright. Google has no idea about his whereabouts, and it has a hotline and email address set up for any tips: +44 20 7031 3008 and [email protected].

