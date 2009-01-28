Missing Fraudster Art Nadel Arrested

Not much info yet, but CNBC reports that missing hedge fund fraudster Art Nadel has been arrested after time spent on the lam.



Sounds like he decided to just give up and turn himself in in the presence of his attorney. There goes our speculation that he had already decamped overseas.

Will update with details shortly.

