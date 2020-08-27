A Fort Hood soldier who reported being sexually abused and then went missing has been found dead hanging from a tree, lawyer says

Fort Hood Sgt. Elder Fernandes.

Sgt. Elder Fernandes, a 23-year-old Fort Hood soldier, was found dead hanging from a tree on Tuesday, his family’s lawyer, Natalie Khawam, said.

Fernandes accused a male superior officer of sexually assaulting him in April, but wound up being bullied and teased for doing so, according to The Boston Globe.

He was hospitalized on August 11 and was last seen by a staff sergeant who dropped him home on August 17, but his mother said she doesn’t know why he was in hospital to begin with.

“I just can’t go back to Boston without my son. I need answers,” Ailina Fernandes told the Globe.

Natalie Khawam, the lawyer for Sgt. Elder Fernandes’s family, said that his body was found hanging from a tree about 25 miles away from the Texas Army base, according to The Boston Globe.

A person walking by a railroad track in Temple, Texas, came across Fernandes’s body, and investigators identified him with his driver’s licence, which was found in a black backpack.

“Our worst nightmare has happened,” Khawam said in a statement to the Globe. “One of our own, Sergeant Elder Fernandes has been found dead today. We are sickened by this tragedy that has happened one too many times. We are heartbroken for Elder Fernandes’s family.”

Khawam is seeking a congressional investigation of Fort Hood, the Globe reported.

Fernandes was discharged from the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Centre on August 17 and given a ride home by his staff sergeant,according to KWKT-TV.

He didn’t show up to work on August 18 and was reported missing. Fernandes’s car, meanwhile, was found in his unit’s parking lot,Fort Hood said in a press release.

‘I can’t resume my life not knowing’

Elder Fernandes’s mother, Ailina Fernandes, said she was unaware her son had accused a male superior officer of groping him in a supply closet in April, or that reporting this alleged crime resulted in him being harassed and bullied. She also said she didn’t know that he had become suicidal or that he had been transferred to another unit for safety reasons, the Globe reported.

She told the newspaper that her son had been tight-lipped when talking to her on the phone, revealing only that he wanted to “clear his mind.” Elder Fernandes told his mother that he would call her after being discharged from hospital, but Ailina Fernandes didn’t hear from him again.

“I just can’t go back to Boston without my son,” Ailina Fernandes told the Globe. “I need answers. I can’t resume my life not knowing.”

Elder Fernandes is not the only soldier who has been reported missing from Fort Hood, in Killeen, Texas. The nonprofit Missing People in America said that nine others have vanished in 2020 alone.

Private First Class Vanessa Guillen’s disappearance and death made headlines earlier this year. Her family said she was sexually abused, but Fort Hood denied the allegations, saying there was no “credible information” to back it.

The Army denied any link between his disappearance and an ongoing sexual abuse investigation

In Fernandes’s case, Lt. Col. Chris Brautigam, a 1st Cavalry Division spokesman, told NBC News about an “open investigation of abusive sexual contact involving Sgt. Fernandes.”

“The unit sexual-assault response coordinator has been working closely with Sgt. Fernandes, ensuring he was aware of all his reporting, care, and victim-advocacy options,” he added.

However, Fort Hood issued a statement on Saturday, which said Fernandes “left of his own accord,” and that “there is no connection between the disappearance of Sgt. Fernandes and any other ongoing cases at Fort Hood.”

But Ailina Fernandes doesn’t believe this.

“Elder is a lovely family boy, he wouldn’t run away without letting us know where he is at,” she told the Globe, adding, “If the Army drove Elder that crazy to make Elder do something like that, then shame on them, because that is not the Elder I know.”

The military is denying Ailina Fernandes access to Elder Fernandes’s hospital records due to HIPAA, the Globe said, but Khawam, who also represented Guillen’s family, is demanding answers.

“People have to be held accountable for what they have done here. Enough is enough. These families all need answers,” she said.

