Flight data suggests that Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 flew for another four hours after its last communication, U.S. investigators tell Andy Pasztor of The Wall Street Journal. If this is true, the missing passenger plane, which the world has been hunting for days, could be anywhere within a 2,530-mile radius.

