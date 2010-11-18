Alaskan Fighter Jet Went Missing Last Night, Search Ongoing

Joe Weisenthal

Hopefully nothing, but around midnight a fighter jet went missing in Alaska.

Here’s the dispatch from the base

11/17/2010 – JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON — An Air Force F-22 assigned to the 3rd Wing at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, lost contact with air traffic control at 7:40 p.m. Alaska time today while on a routine training mission.

A search is underway.

More information will be released as it becomes available

According to the local news station, there’s still no info.

