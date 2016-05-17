Ferrari's newest supercar is missing something important

There’s a new Ferrari in town, and Business Insider recently checked it out.

Unlike all the other mid-engined sports cars in its direct lineage, the 488 GTB has a turbocharged V8 engine: 3.9 litres, making 661 horsepower.

Turbochargers use engine exhaust to power turbines that compress air before feeding it into the cylinders: greater air mass means more power.

In this manner, a smaller-displacement engine can match the performance of a larger one.

The 488 has two turbos.

The outgoing V8, non-turbocharged (or “naturally aspirated”) on the Ferrari 458 was a 4.5-litre motor, making 570 horsepower.

The knock on turbos is that they “lag” — the power doesn’t come on as fast in response to the throttle as in old-school no-turbo engines.

But the 488 has no perceptible lag. Ferrari says it’s less than a second, in reality, but we honestly couldn’t tell.

I discuss the new engine in the video below (and I should point out that Ferrari is also using a turbo V8 in the California T):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: The cheapest Ferrari money can buy is absolutely gorgeous



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.