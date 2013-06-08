8 Things The iPhone 5 Still Can't Do

In terms of specs, performance, and features, the iPhone 5 is Apple’s best to date.



This doesn’t mean it’s as good as it could be, however.

If Apple wants to truly offer a “superior” phone, here’s a look at what competing phones already offer (and have for a while!).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.