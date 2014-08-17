8 Things The iPhone Still Can't Do

In terms of specs, performance, and features, the iPhone 5S is Apple’s best to date.

This doesn’t mean it’s as good as it could be, however.

There are a few egregious omissions here — features that we not only want in our iPhone, but that we feel are overdue.







SD card support for extra storage We'd like to be able to extend our device's storage capability beyond the 64 GB maximum. History suggests that external SD card support isn't going to be in a mobile Apple device any time soon. Or ever. NFC for mobile payments Instead of building NFC into the iPhone, Apple would rather have you use its Passbook system, which lets lets users store tickets, gift cards, boarding passes, and the like. It can handle some (but definitely not all) of the tasks that you might use NFC for. NFC also lets you beam content between devices just by tapping them together. An improved texting solution on the keyboard, like Swype. Swype is something of a mainstay on Android phones. Instead of tapping out your texts letter by letter, you can drag your finger over them without lifting it. The end result is that you get your message out much more quickly. Let's implement speedier texting on iPhone! Some good news: Apple's new iPhone software, iOS 8, will let users install third-party keyboards like Swype. It's coming this fall. A 128 GB option The iPod Classic offers users 160 GB of music and video capacity. Many people (ourselves included) had no problem filling it right up. Now that the iPhone is an easy replacement for your old iPod, we'd love to be able to carry the same amount of content around with us without having to pick and choose what stays at home. Non-proprietary dock connection We've never understood why our iPhones can't use a standard USB port and a standard USB cable to sync. You need Apple's proprietary Lightning cables to sync your phone. A micro-HDMI port Once again, if you want to get video off of your phone, it requires the use of a special adaptor. (Unless you buy a $US99 Apple TV.) Several Android phones use a micro-HDMI port, letting you run a cable straight from your tablet to the television. This makes it easier, better, and more affordable for the user. Replaceable battery The battery life on the iPhone is pretty 'meh,' but for the power users who are glued to their phones all day, it won't simply unacceptable. We'd love to be able to carry an additional fully-charged iPhone battery that we could pop in whenever the first one bites the dust. While we're at it, better battery life! The iPhone has a bigger battery than it's had in the past, but because the physical size of the iPhone is smaller than competing devices, Apple has some space constraints. Hopefully the rumoured bigger-screen iPhone will have a bigger battery too. Android phones already have most (if not all) of these features Click here to see 11 crazy-interesting facts about Google »

