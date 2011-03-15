Missing Wisc. Dems Return As Heroes, Pledge To Recall Walker

Photo: AP

Wisconsin’s 14 missing Democrats returned this weekend after Gov. Scott Walker signed into law Friday a bill to limit bargaining rights for most of the state’s public workers.Despite their defeat, the Democrats, who fled the state last month to prevent a vote on the bill, were greeted with a heroes welcome from about 100,000 protesters in Madison, the NYT reports. Opponents of the bill have vowed to intensify political and legal efforts to block the legislation.

Democrats and union supporters are now ramping up recall efforts targeting Republican supporters of the bill, according to the Chicago Tribune. The recall campaign will eventually focus on Walker when he becomes eligible in January 2012.



Nationally, party leaders and activists from both ends of the political spectrum are jumping into the Wisconsin fray in the hopes of oiling their campaign machinery heading into the 2012 election season.

