Missing boy found alive after five days

Luke Shambrook, who was missing for five days in a Victorian national park, has been found.

The 11-year-old autistic boy was found just hours after his beanie was discovered during the fifth day of searching, according to Victoria Police.

Fantastic news! Missing boy Luke Shambrook has been found alive. Further information to follow → http://t.co/lt8IgIqC2e — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) April 7, 2015

A Victoria Police spokesperson said he was found near Skyline Road at Lake Eildon, about 3km from where he went missing.

The boy is currently with members from the Search and Rescue Squad and will receive medical treatment for dehydration and hypothermia.

“He’s a lucky boy, he’s a strong boy,” Acting Commander Rick Nugent said.

He was located directly south-west of where his beanie was found yesterday afternoon.

The located beanie that belongs to missing boy Luke Shambrook. pic.twitter.com/AYJYsTcKoI — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) April 7, 2015

State Emergency Services, the Victoria Police canine unit, mounted police and volunteers were among those involved in the search.

Earlier today, Victoria Police Sergeant Greg Paul said: “We’re racing against the clock. We’re racing against the weather.”

“It’s a life and death struggle. We want to get him found today.”

The map below shows the area where Shambrook was eventually discovered.

Image: Google Maps

Luke is now with members of the Search & Rescue Squad and will receive medical treatment. http://t.co/CA5pJKwzri pic.twitter.com/fh4sPBpoZ2 — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) April 7, 2015

Here’s the official statement on the rescue efforts from Victoria Police:

Missing boy Luke Shambrook has been located alive this morning following an extensive four-day search. Luke was located around 11.55am by the Victoria Police Air Wing in an area off Skyline Road. He is currently with members from the Search and Rescue Squad and will now receive medical treatment. The 11-year-old boy had been last seen at the Candlebark Campground in the Fraser National Park near Lake Eildon on Friday, 3 April. Police would like to thank all those involved in the search over the past few days and appreciate the immense amount of community support.

Luke’s uncle Peter Roberts spoke briefly to media at the scene after search and rescue workers found the boy.

“We’re very thankful that we live in a society that puts a lot of effort into finding children that have gone missing… We’re just rejoicing.”

