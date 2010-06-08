Missing At WWDC: New Apple TV, iPhone Facebook Integration, John Hodgman, Wacky Trackpad

Apple CEO Steve Jobs showed off the new iPhone 4 today. It’s pretty foxy.



But he didn’t show off a few things that some had expected:

There was no new Apple TV set-top box, which Apple guru John Gruber had hinted at this morning.

There was no Facebook integration into iOS, a feature we had reported last month. Where is it? We asked our source who first told us about it: Still not done, he claims. So, maybe this is something that’s going to be added as an update later in the year, when iOS rolls out version 4.1 for both the iPhone and iPad. Or maybe it’s something that Apple is going to wait until iOS 5 for, especially now that Facebook just got a new head of mobile products.

There was no John Hodgman video making fun of the missing iPhone, shot in a Brooklyn bar, shown off at the event.

There was no wacky Apple Magic Trackpad announced today. Perhaps that’ll come later this year.

Now click here for huge, gorgeous photos of Apple’s new iPhone 4 →

