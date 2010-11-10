Does This Picture Prove That The California Missile Was Actually A Commercial Jet?

Earlier we mentioned the theory that the California mystery missile was actually the result of a spy satellite launch.



Here’s another theory that’s been making the rounds: the video is actually that of a commercial jet.

SmartPlanet.net links to a post from Contrail Science, which posted a very similar picture a year ago (see: below). Then, too, people thought there was a missile launch, but it turned out to be a jet:

The idea that it’s a missile launch comes from three misconceptions. Firstly that the trail is vertical – it’s not, it’s a horizontal trail, at around 32,000 feet (about six miles)…

Secondly there’s the misconception of direction, that it’s flying away from the viewer, when it’s actually flying towards the viewer. This is because the “base” of the contrail seems wider than the tip. Perspective tells the brain that this mean the base is closer. But actually you can see the base has been greatly spread by the wind…

Thirdly there’s the idea that it goes all the way down to the ground. Now that might be true if the Earth was flat, but the Earth is round, and things go beneath the horizon eventually, no matter how high they are. A plane 200 miles away but five miles up is always below the horizon.

There’s a few problems we have: one is that if it were a jet, it seems mindblowing that the government couldn’t instantly say so.

Marc Ambinder also thinks there is visible flame in the rocket picture, which further undermines the jet theory.

Photo: Contrail Science

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.