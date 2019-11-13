A decommissioned nuclear missile complex in Arizona that was abandoned for decades is now on sale for $400,000

Casey James / Luxe Realty PhotographyThe decommissioned missile silo is on the market for $US400,000.
- An underground missile complex is on the market in Arizona for $US400,000.
- The complex was designed to hold a Titan II missile, which carried nuclear warheads from one continent to another.
- It was decommissioned in the mid-1980s and is now available for buyers in the Tucson area.
If you’re in the market for a bunker in the southwest, you’re in luck. A decommissioned missile complex is now on sale outside of Tucson for nearly $US400,000. The complex was home to an armed Titan II missile for 24 years, before it was decommissioned in the 1980s.
The structure is listed with Grant Hampton at Realty Executives.
Now, the home is back on the market, and these photos show what lies underground in Arizona.
Travel a little off the beaten path in Arizona, and you could find a decommissioned missile complex.
The entrance to the missile silo blends into the brown landscape, so it’s hard to see if you’re not looking for it.
If you know where to look, it gives you access to a massive underground complex.
The top of the silo has been demolished and filled in.
But the access portal, command centre, and decontamination area are still accessible.
3 blast doors also remain from the original design.
They each weigh 7,000 pounds and are designed to withstand shockwaves.
The complex was originally built in 1962 as a missile silo.
Titan II was an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).
It was designed to carry a nuclear warhead to another continent.
It was stored underground, with fuel on hand, ready to launch at all times.
The Titan II was the largest land missile ever held by the US.
The missile was armed and ready to go from this spot for 24 years.
In the mid-80s, the complex was decommissioned.
The complex sat untouched as a time capsule from the time it was decommissioned until it was purchased by the current owners in 2003.
The current owners then had the massive task of digging out the access portal and rebuilding the top layer of concrete.
They had planned to rent out the space for storage, but the financial crisis altered their plans, and now they’re ready to sell.
Now, the 4,000 square foot underground space is on the market.
The control centre is 3 stories tall.
The missile complex is for sale along with nearly 13 acres of surrounding property.
It’s listed for $US395,000.
Despite the remote feel of the space, it’s located only about 30 minutes northwest of Tucson.
Right now, the listing agents are only showing to buyers with “proof of funds or private financing,” so don’t expect to talk your way into a tour.
However, if you’re in the Tucson area and interested, the Titan II Missile Museum is located nearby.
