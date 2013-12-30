LIVE: Swedish Gamer Has Played A Single Game Of 'Missile Command' For Over 60 Hours Straight -- He's Going For 100

A Swedish gamer is attempting to play the classic Atari game “Missile Command” for 100 hours straight.

In March, 27-year-old economics student Victor Sanberg broke the high-score record, which was set in in 1982, over 56 hours of game play.

Now he has shattered that record and aims to play the game for 100 hours on a single credit. Owen Good of Kotaku notes that would be a record across all arcade games.

Sandberg builds up extra lives so that he can step away from the machine for up to six minutes at a time, but playing over days obviously takes its toll.

Here’s what he told Killscreendaily.com in March:

“It’s kind of horrible actually. The first thing I always notice is that my back starts to hurt after about an hour or so. Then, my shoulder starts to hurt. I get really weird thoughts in my head. I keep thinking the same thoughts over and over again. Like hallucinations. I have some paranoid feelings, like there is someone standing behind me. … You know, just watching me. It was a little weird. After the 20-sixth hour, the shapes in the room start to move or something. I don’t know. It’s hard to describe. It definitely messes with your head to play that long.”

Check it out:

Here’s the live chat:

