How a misshapen 1930s ring is professionally restored

Laura and Amanda Hornberger are graduate gemologists who run an Etsy store, Maejean Vintage. They restore and sell vintage jewelry. One of their jewelers, Macy, shows us how she restores a gold art deco ring from the 1930s. This includes removing the old stone, hammering the misshapen ring back into shape, removing scratches on it, and inserting a new stone into the ring.