I BLEW IT: 11 VCs Regret The Huge Companies They Said "No" To

'I met Michael of Skillshare in November 2010,' Rob Go of Boston-based Nextview Ventures tells us.

'At the time, he had a vision for creating a learning revolution through in-person classes. He believed (as did I) that everyone has something to teach, and that the barrier to teaching and learning from peers should come way down.

'I loved the idea, and am a big fan of the democratization of education. But although Michael was well regarded, I only really knew him by reputation. He didn't have that much to show -- product ideas were mainly thesis that needed to be tested. He was also raising a very small amount, and I was concerned that the team may not reach enough value-accretive milestones given the modest raise. We were also in the process of doing a close on our fund, so I was distracted. I declined to invest, thinking that we'd have another bite at the apple at a larger institutional seed round.

'Fast forward a few months, and the Skillshare team has executed brilliantly.

'Lessons learned -- follow your hunches, especially about people. It's too easy to think to yourself, This is too early, especially when it's someone you don't know. I should have pinged our friends at Founder Collective who knew Michael well and gotten more direct feedback. Instead, I let pattern recognition take over and saw something a little outside our standard zone and moved on.'