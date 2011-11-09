We're Pretty Sure This Venezuelan Beauty Queen Won 'Miss World' Based Solely On Her Crazy Dress (PHOTO)

Congratulations to 21-year-old Ivian Sarcos, who took home the (heavy) Miss World crown over the weekend.

Sarcos is a student (who spent five years in a nunnery!) and activist — but more importantly, she chose an insanely over-the-top gown, and we’re talking pageant terms here.

ivian sarcos miss world

 

Good luck getting up, sweetie.

ivian sarcos miss world

Photo: AP

