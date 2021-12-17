Miss World 2021 finale postponed after 23 out of 97 participants reportedly test positive for COVID-19

Miss World, last held in 2019, was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images

Miss World 2021 is postponed amid an outbreak of COVID-19 among contestants and staff.

Held this year in Puerto Rico, the pageant finale was set to air on Thursday.

A press statement on Facebook said it is now rescheduled to go ahead within the next 90 days.

The Miss World finale has been postponed due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among contestants and staff, according to a statement posted to the pageant’s official Facebook page on Thursday.

The finale of the 70th anniversary of the pageant was set to be globally broadcast on Thursday, but instead was rescheduled hours before the show was going to start after 23 out of the 97 contestants tested positive for COVID-19 as well as 15 staff members, CNN reports.

“After meeting with the virologists and medical experts hired to oversee the Miss World 2021 event and discussing with the Puerto Rico Health Department, the decision has been made by the organizers of the event to postpone the globally broadcast finale at the Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot to be held within the next 90 days,” the statement on Facebook reads.

Puerto Rico is hosting this year's competition.

“As of yesterday, additional safety measures were implemented in the best interest of the contestants, production team and spectators, understanding the event increased risks on the stage and in the dressing room,” it added. “However, after additional positive cases were confirmed this morning after consulting with health officials and experts, the postponement decision was made.”

A post shared on the official Miss World Instagram in November said that arriving contestants were scheduled to stay together at the Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve for four weeks.

A statement released on behalf of Miss World’s Malaysian contestant, Dr. Lavanya Sivaji, via Instagram on Thursday before the news of the postponement said she was among “the few” participants who tested positive for COVID-19 after taking a PCR test.

According to the Miss World statement, contestants and staff will have the opportunity to return to their home countries after they’ve been given the all-clear from medical experts until the competition resumes.

It also included words from Julia Morley, CEO of Miss World Ltd, who said they are “very much looking forward to the return of our contestants, (who we have grown to know and love), to compete for the Miss World crown.”

“Puerto Rico offers a safe environment, and a spectacular backdrop for filming the Miss World Festival!” she added.

Puerto Rico’s Department of Health did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.