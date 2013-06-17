Miss Utah Falls Apart While Answering An Easy Question About Women Earning Less Than Men

Miss Utah Marissa Powell, who looked stunning in a white strapless evening gown at the Miss USA pageant, bombed her final onstage question last night at the Planet Hollywood Casino & Resort in Las Vegas.



“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star/Miss USA judge NeNe Leakes asked Powell, who was named the most photogenic at the pageant, to answer the following question:

“A recent report shows that in 40% of American families with children, women are the primary earners, yet they continue to earn less than men. What does this say about society?”

This is a great question, and something you’d expect a Miss USA candidate to be well-prepared for. It’s part of a much larger discussion that has been going on for a long time now and it’s a great opportunity for a Miss USA contestant to totally nail it.

Here’s Miss Utah’s incoherent response, though:

“I think that we can relate this back to education and how we are continuing to try to strive to…figure out how to create jobs right now, that is the greatest problem. I think especially the men are, um, seen as the leaders of this so we need to try to figure out how to create education better so we can solve this problem.

You can really see the heartbreak and disappointment in Powell’s eyes in the video posted below. She clearly knew she messed it up.

Even Host Giuliana Rancic said a sympathetic “Thank you, sweetheart” when Powell finished her answer.

Keep in mind, though, that these ladies generally spend over a year preparing for the pageant. It’s not easy.

What’s more they have spent an exhausting two weeks in Vegas packed with red carpet events, photo shoots, restaurant and club outings, charity work and the preliminary competition (swim wear, evening gown and interviews) prior to the live competition.

Once they’ve made it into the top 10, all of their hard work and dreams come down to the final question, which is aired on live television to an audience of millions.

Watch the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.