The new Miss USA, who's an Army officer, gave a passionate defence of women in the military

People are pretty excited about the newly crowned Miss USA, De

shauna Barber, who won the pageant Sunday night, when it aired on Fox.

Barber, 26, works for the Department of Commerce and is a Captain in the Army and commander of the 988th Quartermaster Detachment at Fort Meade in Maryland. She’s from the DC area.

She stepped up to the mic Sunday night to answer a question from a judge about the Pentagon’s recent decision to allow women in all combat roles in the military. The judge asked what she thinks of the criticism that the move “puts political correctness over our military’s ability to perform.”

“As a woman in the United States Army, I think it was an amazing job by our government to allow women to integrate into every branch of the military,” she said, to huge applause.

“We are just as tough as men. As a commander of my unit, I’m powerful, I am dedicated and it is important that we recognise that gender does not limit us in the United States.”

The enthusiasm could be felt outside the room, too. People on social media were in thrall to Miss DC, soon to be Miss USA.

I think I just shed a tear for #DistrictofColumbia‘s answer. How do you follow that?! ????????#MissUSA ????????

District of Columbia is such an amazing representative of what a badass chick looks like in the US. YASSSS #MissUSA

Yo #DistrictofColumbia was the only one who answered her question straight up, please give her extra points for that. #MissUSA

Admit it, at this point we wish #MissDC was running for president! Excellent role model for all. Strong, confidant, and class! #MissUSA2016

#MissUSA District of Columbia just won with that answer.

I knew #DistrictofColumbia was the winner after her passionate answer about Women in Military. #MissUSA https://t.co/2isDzFo77B

