Update: Miss USA Says She's NOT Dating Ryan Lochte

Photo: Getty Images

rumours surfaced earlier this week that Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte might be getting close with Miss USA Olivia Culpo.The two were spotted at a couple NYC Fashion Week events together and the New York Daily News said it seemed Lochte only had eyes for Culpo.



But Culpo told the New York Post today that this rumour has no truth:

“We met last week, and that was it. People make up things when they see people together. We met, and, the next thing, you read something like that. You can’t really base it off of just meeting someone.”

Culpo is in fact single, and as far as we know, Lochte is too.

