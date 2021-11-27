The most daring looks Miss USA contestants have worn to compete in the pageant over the years

- The Miss USA beauty pageant has been around since 1952.
- Contestants have continued to wear even more daring looks over the years.
- Here’s a look at the most head-turning outfits ever worn at the Miss USA pageant.
Miss USA 1971 Michele McDonald wore a white dress with sheer sleeves.
The dress was also designed with ruffled cuffs.
Miss USA 1982 Terri Utley wore a brown high-low dress for her crowning moment.
Utley’s dress also had long sheer sleeves with jewels sewn in throughout.
Courtney Gibbs made a statement during Miss USA 1988 in a black gown with a thigh-high slit.
The stunning black gown was designed with an intricate gold pattern.
Carole Gist won Miss USA in 1990 in a black-and-red dress with jewels sewn along the hems and sweetheart neckline.
The pageant queen’s dress was also designed with a dramatic skirt and thigh-high slit.
Susie Castillo had her crowning moment at the Miss USA 2003 pageant in a semi-sheer lace gown.
Castillo’s dress also had a thigh-high slit down the middle and ruffles going down the skirt.
Shandi Finnessey won Miss USA 2004 in a jeweled semi-sheer dress.
It also had a two-tone blue-and-gold skirt with a thigh-high slit in the middle.
Miss USA 2005 Chelsea Cooley looked chic in a black gown with a plunging neckline and slit.
The dress also had a flowing train. She paired it with simple black heels.
Miss USA 2006 Tara Conner stunned in a white gown.
Conner’s gown had a ruffled thigh-high slit and a dramatic train. She paired it with simple gold heels and dangling earrings.
Rachel Smith won Miss USA 2007 in a striking red gown with side cutouts.
Smith’s dress also had a plunging neckline and sequined skirt.
Miss USA 2011 contestant Ana Christina Rodriguez looked stunning in a dress with a sheer thigh-high slit.
The thigh-high slit of Rodriguez’s dress also had feathers sewn into it.
During Miss USA 2011, Ashley Durham sparkled in a one-sleeve, icy-blue dress.
Durham wore the dress designed with a thigh-high slit with simple silver heels.
Miss USA 2012 contestant Katherine Webb wore a sheer illusion dress during the competition.
Webb’s dress was also designed with a thigh-high slit.
During Miss USA 2013, Chelsea Caswell looked chic in a sparkly black dress.
Her black dress was designed with a sweetheart neckline and a thigh-high slit.
Marissa Powell looked fabulous in a white dress during the 2013 Miss USA pageant.
Powell’s dress had a sheer skirt.
During Miss USA 2013, Ashley Love-Mills turned heads in a sparkly bodysuit with a white skirt.
She accessorized the dress with statement earrings and simple silver heels.
Miss USA 2015 contestant Mame Adjei’s dress had a completely sheer skirt.
Adjei’s gown was also designed with a sheer top and a dramatic skirt.
At Miss USA 2015, Anea Garcia wore a white dress with a sheer cutout going down the middle.
Garcia’s dress featured jewels going down the middle.
Miss USA 2016 contestant Sydnee Stottlemyre wore a white dress with sheer cutouts.
The sheer cutouts across her thighs, midriff, and chest were all embellished with jewels.
During Miss USA 2017, Kára McCullough wowed in a gold-and-white dress.
McCullough’s dress was designed with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.
Miss USA 2018 contestant Marianny Egurrola looked stunning in a sparkly blue dress.
Egurrola’s off-the-shoulder dress featured a plunging neckline and sheer skirt.
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst turned heads in a sleek one-shoulder dress.
Kryst’s dress had a thigh-high slit and gold chains draping off the right sleeve.
Mariela Pepin competed as Miss Maryland in 2019 in a yellow dress with sheer cutouts going down the skirt.
Pepin’s dress was also designed with a plunging neckline.
Tianna Tuamoheloa competed as Miss Nevada in Miss USA 2019 wearing a beautiful one-shoulder dress.
Tuamoheloa’s dress was designed with a sparkly sheer bodysuit and a white skirt with a thigh-high slit.
Miss USA 2020 contestant Alexis Lete hit the stage in a red dress.
She looked beautiful in a fringed gown designed with a thigh-high slit.
During the Miss USA 2020 pageant, Andreia Gibau turned heads in a red gown.
Gibau’s strapless gown had a thigh-high slit and a fun crystal design on the front.
Miss USA 2020 Asya Branch took home the title in a black-and-white look.
Branch walked the stage in a sparkly, strapless dress that she paired with matching earrings.
Miss USA 2020 contestant Haley Pontius walked the runway in a vibrant shade of blue.
Her blue gown had a strapless, corset-style bodice made from satin, as well as a floor-length, sparkle-covered skirt. The latter also had a thigh-high slit.
During Miss USA 2020, Kim Layne represented Idaho in a sleek blue dress.
Her sparkly dress was designed with a thigh-high slit and a cutout in the back. The sparkle from her dress caught the lights onstage.
Miss USA 2020 contestant Mariah Jane Davis had the standout look at the competition.
Davis’ one-shoulder gown featured a thin, sheer slit across the front, and had sparkly pink details on the sleeve and waist.
Taylor Fondie wore a unique dress covered in what looked like small mirrors at the Miss USA 2020 pageant.
The reflective pieces on Fondie’s sleeveless dress, which had a thigh-high slit, were seemingly red, white, and blue — though they shifted in color with the stage lighting.