The most daring looks Miss USA contestants have worn to compete in the pageant over the years

Miss USA 1971 Michele McDonald wore a white dress with sheer sleeves. Michele McDonald during Miss USA 1971. The Miss Universe Organization The dress was also designed with ruffled cuffs.

Miss USA 1982 Terri Utley wore a brown high-low dress for her crowning moment. Terri Utley during Miss USA 1982. The Miss Universe Organization Utley’s dress also had long sheer sleeves with jewels sewn in throughout.

Courtney Gibbs made a statement during Miss USA 1988 in a black gown with a thigh-high slit. Courtney Gibbs during Miss USA 1988. The Miss Universe Organization The stunning black gown was designed with an intricate gold pattern.

Carole Gist won Miss USA in 1990 in a black-and-red dress with jewels sewn along the hems and sweetheart neckline. Carole Gist during Miss USA 1990. The Miss Universe Organization The pageant queen’s dress was also designed with a dramatic skirt and thigh-high slit.

Susie Castillo had her crowning moment at the Miss USA 2003 pageant in a semi-sheer lace gown. Susie Castillo during Miss USA 2003. The Miss Universe Organization Castillo’s dress also had a thigh-high slit down the middle and ruffles going down the skirt.

Shandi Finnessey won Miss USA 2004 in a jeweled semi-sheer dress. Shandi Finnessey during Miss USA 2004. The Miss Universe Organization It also had a two-tone blue-and-gold skirt with a thigh-high slit in the middle.

Miss USA 2005 Chelsea Cooley looked chic in a black gown with a plunging neckline and slit. Chelsea Cooley during Miss USA 2005. The Miss Universe Organization The dress also had a flowing train. She paired it with simple black heels.

Miss USA 2006 Tara Conner stunned in a white gown. Tara Conner during Miss USA 2006. The Miss Universe Organization Conner’s gown had a ruffled thigh-high slit and a dramatic train. She paired it with simple gold heels and dangling earrings.

Rachel Smith won Miss USA 2007 in a striking red gown with side cutouts. Rachel Smith during Miss USA 2007. Miss Universe Organization Smith’s dress also had a plunging neckline and sequined skirt.

Miss USA 2011 contestant Ana Christina Rodriguez looked stunning in a dress with a sheer thigh-high slit. Ana Christina Rodriguez during Miss USA 2011. Richard Harbaugh/Miss USA The thigh-high slit of Rodriguez’s dress also had feathers sewn into it.

During Miss USA 2011, Ashley Durham sparkled in a one-sleeve, icy-blue dress. Ashley Durham during Miss USA 2011. Rick Salyer/Miss USA Durham wore the dress designed with a thigh-high slit with simple silver heels.

Miss USA 2012 contestant Katherine Webb wore a sheer illusion dress during the competition. Katherine Webb during Miss USA 2012. Richard Harbaugh/Miss USA Webb’s dress was also designed with a thigh-high slit.

During Miss USA 2013, Chelsea Caswell looked chic in a sparkly black dress. Chelsea Caswell during Miss USA 2013. Patrick Prather/Miss USA Her black dress was designed with a sweetheart neckline and a thigh-high slit.

Marissa Powell looked fabulous in a white dress during the 2013 Miss USA pageant. Marissa Powell during Miss USA 2013. Patrick Prather/Miss USA Powell’s dress had a sheer skirt.

During Miss USA 2013, Ashley Love-Mills turned heads in a sparkly bodysuit with a white skirt. Ashley Love-Mills during Miss USA 2013. Patrick Prather/Miss USA She accessorized the dress with statement earrings and simple silver heels.

Miss USA 2015 contestant Mame Adjei’s dress had a completely sheer skirt. Mame Adjei during Miss USA 2015. Patrick Prather Adjei’s gown was also designed with a sheer top and a dramatic skirt.

At Miss USA 2015, Anea Garcia wore a white dress with a sheer cutout going down the middle. Anea Garcia during Miss USA 2015. Darren Decker/Miss USA Garcia’s dress featured jewels going down the middle.

Miss USA 2016 contestant Sydnee Stottlemyre wore a white dress with sheer cutouts. Sydnee Stottlemyre during Miss USA 2016. Darren Decker The sheer cutouts across her thighs, midriff, and chest were all embellished with jewels.

During Miss USA 2017, Kára McCullough wowed in a gold-and-white dress. Kára McCullough during Miss USA 2017. Patrick Prather McCullough’s dress was designed with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.

Miss USA 2018 contestant Marianny Egurrola looked stunning in a sparkly blue dress. Marianny Egurrola during Miss USA 2018. Brittany Elizabeth Strickland Egurrola’s off-the-shoulder dress featured a plunging neckline and sheer skirt.

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst turned heads in a sleek one-shoulder dress. Miss USA 2019 winner Cheslie Kryst. The Miss Universe Organization Kryst’s dress had a thigh-high slit and gold chains draping off the right sleeve.

Mariela Pepin competed as Miss Maryland in 2019 in a yellow dress with sheer cutouts going down the skirt. Mariela Pepin during Miss USA 2019. The Miss Universe Organization Pepin’s dress was also designed with a plunging neckline.

Tianna Tuamoheloa competed as Miss Nevada in Miss USA 2019 wearing a beautiful one-shoulder dress. Tianna Tuamoheloa during Miss USA 2019. The Miss Universe Organization Tuamoheloa’s dress was designed with a sparkly sheer bodysuit and a white skirt with a thigh-high slit.

Miss USA 2020 contestant Alexis Lete hit the stage in a red dress. Alexis Lete during Miss USA 2020. Benjamin Askinas/Miss USA She looked beautiful in a fringed gown designed with a thigh-high slit.

During the Miss USA 2020 pageant, Andreia Gibau turned heads in a red gown. Andreia Gibau during Miss USA 2020. Benjamin Askinas/Miss USA Gibau’s strapless gown had a thigh-high slit and a fun crystal design on the front.

Miss USA 2020 Asya Branch took home the title in a black-and-white look. Asya Branch during Miss USA 2020. Benjamin Askinas/Miss USA Branch walked the stage in a sparkly, strapless dress that she paired with matching earrings.

Miss USA 2020 contestant Haley Pontius walked the runway in a vibrant shade of blue. Haley Pontius during Miss USA 2020. Jessielyn Palumbo/Miss USA Her blue gown had a strapless, corset-style bodice made from satin, as well as a floor-length, sparkle-covered skirt. The latter also had a thigh-high slit.

During Miss USA 2020, Kim Layne represented Idaho in a sleek blue dress. Kim Layne during Miss USA 2020. Benjamin Askinas/Miss USA Her sparkly dress was designed with a thigh-high slit and a cutout in the back. The sparkle from her dress caught the lights onstage.

Miss USA 2020 contestant Mariah Jane Davis had the standout look at the competition. Mariah Jane Davis during Miss USA 2020. Benjamin Askinas/Miss USA Davis’ one-shoulder gown featured a thin, sheer slit across the front, and had sparkly pink details on the sleeve and waist.