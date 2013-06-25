Miss USA: Here's What Young People Don't Get About Retirement

Erin Brady, a 25-year-old accountant from Connecticut, was recently crowned Miss USA 2013.



Before beating 50 other beauties for the title, Brady worked as a senior accountant at Prudential Financial. While at Prudential, she worked specifically with retirement planning.

We asked Brady what young people are getting wrong when it comes to planning their retirement. Check out her answer in the video below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.