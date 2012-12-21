Miss USA Crowned Miss Universe For The First Time In 15 Years — Here's Today's Buzz

Photo: Getty
- Former Miss Rhode Island and current Miss USA Olivia Culpo was crowned Miss Universe Wednesday night in Las Vegas, becoming the first American to do so since 1997. The 20-year-old Boston University sophomore tweeted after the competition: “What an honour! This night was a dream come true. Thank you everyone for your support tonight!! USA finally did it!”
- “Homeland” star Claire Danes and her husband Hugh Dancy announced they welcomed their first child Monday, a baby boy named Cyrus Michael Christopher.
- “The Dark Knight Rises” was the most-viewed movie trailer of the year.
- Amazon has given the greenlight to six original online comedy pilots including one from The Onion.
- “Toy Story” director John Lasseter will unveil Disney Infinity, the company’s “new gaming initiative,” January 15 in California.
- Justin Bieber is being accused of animal cruelty by hamster.org after giving his pet hamster, Pac, away to a screaming fan outside of a concert earlier this month.
- Ben Affleck has dropped out of the film “Focus” after rumours that his wife, Jennifer Garner, was none too pleased about her husband co-starring alongside Kristen Stewart.
- Despite five Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe win for his starring role on “Mad Men,” Jon Hamm has left his longtime representation at ICM and signed with CAA.
- The Tom Hanks-produced John F. Kennedy assassination film “Parkland” has just added Zac Efron, Marcia Gay Harden, Paul Giamatti and Billy Bob Thornton to its formidable cast. The film is based on Vincent Bugliosi’s 1,600-page “Reclaiming History: The Assassination Of President John F. Kennedy” and the film will take place at Dallas’s Parkland Hospital on the day of Kennedy’s murder.
