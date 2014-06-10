The Newly Crowned Miss USA Used To Work As A Disney Princess

Nia Sanchez, Miss Nevada USA, beat out 50 other beauty queens Sunday night to be crowned

Miss USA 2014 — but she’s no stranger to wearing a crown.

The 24-year-old has worked as a variety of face characters at Hong Kong Disney, including Cinderella, Princess Aurora, Belle, and Snow White, among others.

Sanchez frequently posts photos in her Disney costumes to her over 26,000 Instagram followers.

Sometimes, her worlds collided.

Eventually, the beauty queen left Disney to focus full time on pageants. She later posted: “Sometimes you don’t appreciate something as much as you should until it’s gone. Being a part of these moments was the best.”

Just last month she posted: “mood: #Disney #iWannaGoPlay !! #missingTheMagic”

Thankfully, Sanchez can still visit Disneyland for fun.

But the princess also knows how to act tough, holding a fourth-degree black belt in Taekwondo.

“I started training when I was 8, and I started teaching when I was 12, and I was a certified instructor when I was 15,” Sanchez has said. “It’s a good workout. It’s a full body workout. I never get more tired working out than when I’m at the studio.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.