Former Miss USA Is Looking For Love On Dating App Tinder

Nana Meriwether

Tinder is one of the more popular dating apps to emerge recently, finding a rampant user base in teens and twentysomethings.



The app lets you quickly swipe through photos of other Tinder users. If you see one you like, you can dive into his or her profile and then let them know you’re interested.

So what’s the big deal that 28-year-old Nana Meriwether is an active user?

She’s the former Miss USA, having handed off her crown just three weeks ago.

You’d think she wouldn’t have to resort to dating apps, but as she told New York Magazine, “Even pageant title holders get lonely.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.