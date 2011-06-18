Meet The favourites For Tomorrow's Miss USA Pageant

The favourite to win Donald Trump’s Miss USA pageant is Miss California Alyssa Campanella at 8-to-1, according to oddsmakers at the Wynn Encore.



Executive Director of Race and Sports Johnny Avello tells Las Vegas Sun:

In reasoning his 8-to-1 posting (for entertainment purposes), Avello noted that Campanella is Italian and hails from Manalapan, N.J. (she was even the first runner-up in that state’s Miss Teen New Jersey contest in 2007). Possibly, if Campanella does not win the pageant, a stint on a Bravo reality TV show could be in the offing.

Campanella stands below. Click here to meet the other contestants >

Photo: Miss Universe organisation

