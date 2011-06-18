Meet The favourites For Tomorrow's Miss USA Pageant

The favourite to win Donald Trump’s Miss USA pageant is Miss California Alyssa Campanella at 8-to-1, according to oddsmakers at the Wynn Encore.

Executive Director of Race and Sports Johnny Avello tells Las Vegas Sun:

In reasoning his 8-to-1 posting (for entertainment purposes), Avello noted that Campanella is Italian and hails from Manalapan, N.J. (she was even the first runner-up in that state’s Miss Teen New Jersey contest in 2007). Possibly, if Campanella does not win the pageant, a stint on a Bravo reality TV show could be in the offing.

image

Photo: Miss Universe organisation

Miss Alabama Madeline Mitchell at 11 to 1

Miss South Carolina Courtney Hope Turner at 12 to 1

Miss Hawaii Angela Byrd at 14 to 1

Miss Arizona Brittany Dawn Brannon at 15 to 1

Miss Michigan Channing Pierce at 16 to 1

Miss Tennessee Ashley Elizabeth Durham at 17 to 1

Miss Indiana Jillian Wunderlich at 18 to 1

... and Miss New Hampshire LacyJane Folger at 100 to 1

