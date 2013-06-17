The New Miss USA Works In Finance

Miss Connecticut Erin Brady, who is originally from East Hampton and works in the financial services industry, was crowned Miss USA 2013 on Sunday night.



According to her bio on the Miss Connecticut website, she works as a Senior Accountant with Prudential Financial.

Brady beat out 50 other gorgeous women competing for the title at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. The pageant is co-owned by NBC and Donald Trump.

For the opening number, Brady grabbed the audience’s attention on the catwalk in a fun and bright green dress.

For the evening gown portion of the competition, she took the stage in a stunning and sophisticated white gown with glittering gold bodus and train.

During the question part of the competition, she was asked if she agreed or disagreed with a Supreme Court ruling that criminal suspects could be subjected to a DNA test and to explain why or why not.

“I would agree this,” she responded. “I think if somebody’s being prosecuted and they committed a crime that’s that severe then they should have a DNA test. I think that there are so many crimes going on in this world that if that’s one step closer to figuring out who’s done it, I think we absolutely should do so.”

She graduated from Central Connecticut State University.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.