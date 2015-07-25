The newly-crowned Miss USA isn't afraid to talk about Donald Trump

Donald Trump’s bid for the Republican nomination continues to attract controversy on a near daily basis. Trump’s recent comments about Mexican immigrants caused NBC and Univision to cancel the scheduled broadcast of the Miss USA pageant.

Despite the cancellation, the pageant went ahead as scheduled and aired on the Reelz channel. Olivia Jordan of Oklahoma won the competition and was immediately grilled by the media on the Trump situation. Jordan carefully navigated the questions and we talked to her about her approach to this unexpected media firestorm.

Produced by Graham Flanagan

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.