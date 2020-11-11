The 17 best looks the Miss USA 2020 contestants wore to compete in the pageant

Benjamin Askinas/Miss USA The Miss USA 2020 contestants dressed up in stunning evening gowns.

The 2020 Miss USA pageant took place on Monday night at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee.

The contestants walked the stage in gorgeous evening gowns and chic swimwear.

Miss Mississippi Asya Branch was crowned Miss USA 2020 while wearing a stunning black-and-white dress.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Miss USA 2020 took place at Graceland â€” the former estate of Elvis Presley â€” in Memphis, Tennessee, on Monday night.

Although the contestants looked chic in their SwimOutlet swimsuits, it was the evening-gown portion of the night that allowed the women to really stand out.

From Miss Utah’s bold pantsuit to Miss Oklahoma’s stunning white gown, here are the best looks from the pageant.

Haley Pontius of Arkansas walked the runway in a vibrant shade of blue.

Jessielyn Palumbo/Miss USA Miss Arkansas, Haley Pontius, at the 2020 Miss USA pageant.

Her blue gown had a strapless, corset-style bodice made from satin, as well as a floor-length, sparkle-covered skirt. The latter also had a thigh-high slit.

Cierra Jackson, Miss District of Columbia, looked radiant in a sparkling yellow gown.

Jessielyn Palumbo/Miss USA Miss District of Columbia, Cierra Jackson, at the 2020 Miss USA pageant.

Her sleeveless dress had a sweetheart neckline, a floor-length skirt, and a semi-sheer cape that extended from her back to the floor. She also wore dangling earrings that complemented the gown.

Sabrina Victor represented Massachusetts in an orange dress with lace details.

Jessielyn Palumbo/Miss USA Miss Massachusetts, Sabrina Victor, at the 2020 Miss USA pageant.

From far away, her sleeveless gown appears to be made with bright-orange fabric and a few sparkles. But upon closer look, you can see that it’s actually made from floral lace with semi-sheer fabric underneath.

Victoria Olona, Miss Nevada, resembled a princess in an iridescent ball gown.

Jessielyn Palumbo/Miss USA Miss Nevada, Victoria Olona, at the 2020 Miss USA pageant.

The top of her gown, which had off-the-shoulder sleeves, was covered in a patterned arrangement of silver sparkles. The design perfectly matched its iridescent skirt, which seemingly shifted between shades of pink and purple in different lighting.

Rachel Slawson of Utah was the only Miss USA contestant to rock a pantsuit this year.

Jessielyn Palumbo/Miss USA Miss Utah, Rachel Slawson, at the 2020 Miss USA pageant.

Her two-piece ensemble included shining gold pants, as well as a long-sleeved jacket with matching sparkles and a rounded cutout that was partially covered by her sash.

Hayden Brax, Miss Kansas, proved that blue is her colour in a sparkling gown and matching earrings.

Jessielyn Palumbo/Miss USA Miss Kansas, Hayden Brax, at the 2020 Miss USA pageant.

Her semi-sheer dress had blue crystals that were strategically placed. Brax’s ensemble also included a short cape that wrapped around her back, and long earrings made from blue crystals.

Taylor Fondie of Minnesota wore a unique dress covered in what looked like small mirrors.

Jessielyn Palumbo/Miss USA Miss Minnesota, Taylor Fondie, at the 2020 Miss USA pageant.

The reflective pieces on Fondie’s sleeveless dress, which had a thigh-high slit, were seemingly red, white, and blue – though they shifted in colour with the stage lighting.

Charlotte Bellotte represented West Virginia in a simple black dress.

Jessielyn Palumbo/Miss USA Miss West Virginia, Charlotte Bellotte, at the 2020 Miss USA pageant.

Her strapless gown had a single sleeve and a high neckline, which were both embellished with beads and sequins.

Jane Axhoj, Miss North Carolina, also embraced beaded detailing.

Jessielyn Palumbo/Miss USA Miss North Carolina, Jane Axhoj, at the 2020 Miss USA pageant.

Her halter-style gown was covered from top to bottom with beads and sparkles. In between the embellishments, however, were strips of nude fabric that created the illusion of a sheer dress.

Alexis Lete of Indiana hit the stage in a red dress.

Benjamin Askinas/Miss USA Miss Indiana, Alexis Lete, at the 2020 Miss USA pageant.

She looked beautiful in a fringed gown designed with a thigh-high slit.

Asya Branch, Miss Mississippi, took home the Miss USA title in a black-and-white look.

Benjamin Askinas/Miss USA Miss Mississippi, Asya Branch, at the 2020 Miss USA pageant.

The 22-year-old walked the stage in a sparkly, strapless dress that she paired with matching earrings.

Olivia Pura represented Illinois in a light-blue dress with an over-the-top skirt.

Benjamin Askinas/Miss USA Miss Illinois, Olivia Pura, at the 2020 Miss USA pageant.

Not only was Pura’s dress sparkly, but it also featured a ruffled skirt with a long train.

Kelly Hutchinson, Miss Alabama, walked across the stage in a dramatic black gown.

Benjamin Askinas/Miss USA Miss Alabama, Kelly Hutchinson, at the 2020 Miss USA pageant.

The ruffled skirt and low-cut neckline helped Hutchinson stand out onstage.

Kim Layne represented Idaho in a sleek blue dress.

Benjamin Askinas/Miss USA Miss Idaho, Kim Layne, at the 2020 Miss USA pageant.

Her sparkly dress was designed with a thigh-high slit and a cutout in the back. The sparkle from her dress caught the lights onstage.

Gina Mellish of New Jersey opted for a sparkly gown.

Benjamin Askinas/Miss USA Miss New Jersey, Gina Mellish, at the 2020 Miss USA pageant.

Mellish wowed in a strapless silver look that included fringe and a daring thigh-high slit.

Andreia Gibau, Miss New York, turned heads in a red gown.

Benjamin Askinas/Miss USA Miss New York, Andreia Gibau, at the 2020 Miss USA pageant.

Gibau’s strapless gown had a thigh-high slit and a fun crystal design on the front.

Mariah Jane Davis of Oklahoma had the standout look of the night.

Benjamin Askinas/Miss USA Miss Oklahoma, Mariah Jane Davis, at the 2020 Miss USA pageant.

Davis’ one-shoulder gown featured a thin, sheer slit across the front, and had sparkly pink details on the sleeve and waist.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.