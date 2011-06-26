Here Are This Week's Top 10 Media Winners And Losers

Another week. Another week.



There were some sad notes — the death of “Jackass” Ryan Dunn being the worst — but there were some moments of levity.

We crowned a new Miss USA. A rapper decided to write a novel about bullying. Weird Al released a weird video.

A journalist came out as an illegal alien. Jon Stewart made someone angry. (Multiple people, actually.) And Donald Trump was Donald Trump.

