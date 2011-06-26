Here Are This Week's Top 10 Media Winners And Losers

Another week. Another week.
There were some sad notes — the death of “Jackass” Ryan Dunn being the worst — but there were some moments of levity.
We crowned a new Miss USA. A rapper decided to write a novel about bullying. Weird Al released a weird video.
A journalist came out as an illegal alien. Jon Stewart made someone angry. (Multiple people, actually.) And Donald Trump was Donald Trump.
Any time you can fake a Presidential campaign, keep your name in the media for weeks and weeks, and then turn that into a massive pay raise, you gotta do it.
Well played, Mr. Trump, well played.
The Pulitzer Prize winning journalist came out as an illegal immigrant. It was a bold statement for him to make, one that might end up with him getting in trouble, but it was an admirable stance to take. He launched a campaign, Define American, to help fight for immigrant rights.
He'd been there for five years, but decided to take his career in a new direction. But first, he's going surfing. For a long time.
Enjoy the sea.
Apollo Global Management bought CKX, the company that owns the rights to 'American Idol.' Not only that, but Black landed Graceland in the deal. Sing it, brother, sing it.
You gotta love Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson. He's penning a 'semi-autobiographical' novel about being bullied. While it's hard to imagine anyone pushing him around -- the dude is enormous -- it's great to see that he's joining the cause.
Although you have to think Matt Lauer was the real loser. He was the one who got turned down at the last minute by the diva under house-arrest.
You can say a lot of things about Jon Stewart, but his humour is not racially motivated. Herman Cain, however, thinks it was.
She had her phone confiscated, her freedom stolen, and plenty of other bad things happen.
It's controversial because Gags didn't want it released for a time. Now it's out, and the video just freaks us out.
