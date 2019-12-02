Search

Photos show how the winning gowns from the Miss Universe pageant have changed through the years

Celia Fernandez,Samantha Grindell
Photos of the Miss Universe winners in their evening gowns and crowns from 1973, 2015, 2019, and 2021.
Since Miss Universe started in 1952, the winning gowns have changed a lot. Ethan Miller/CBS/Paras Griffin/Rodrigo Varela/Stringer/MENAHEM KAHANA / Contributor/Getty Images
  • The fashion of the Miss Universe pageant has evolved since the first competition in 1952.
  • The winners used to be crowned in their swimsuits, but that changed in the ’60s. 
  • Insider took a look at all the gowns Miss Universe contestants have worn to accept their crown.
Armi Kuusela was crowned the first Miss Universe in 1952.
Armi Kuusela 1952
Miss Universe 1952 Armi Kuusela is in the middle with the rest of her court. Keystone/Getty Images
Wearing a classic bathing suit from the ’50s, Armi Kuusela of Finland was crowned the first-ever Miss Universe. 
Christiane Martel represented France at the 1953 Miss Universe pageant.
Christiane Martel 1953
Miss Universe 1953 Christiane Martel sitting on her throne. Hulton/Getty Images
Christiane Martel accepted her crown in a strapless swimsuit. 
Miriam Stevenson was the first Miss USA to become Miss Universe.
Miriam Stevenson 1954
Miss Universe 1954 Miriam Stevenson is crowned by 1953 winner Christiane Martel. Bettmann/Getty Images
Miriam Stevenson donned a halter top swimsuit with crystals when she was crowned.  
Hillevi Rombin represented Sweden in the 1955 Miss Universe pageant.
Hillevi Rombin 1955
Before competing, Hillevi Rombin was the Swedish national decathlon champion. Bettmann/Getty Images
If you look closely at Hillevi Rombin’s swimsuit top, you’ll notice the pearl detail that matches the Miss Universe crown and scepter perfectly. 
Gladys Zender of Peru became the first Latin American woman to win Miss Universe in 1957.
Gladys Zender 1957
Miss Universe 1957 Gladys Zender was crowned by 1956 winner Hillevi Rombin. Leonard McCombe/Getty Images
The cascading pearls on Gladys Zender’s swimsuit top help draw your eye.
Luz Zuluaga, who won in 1958, was the only Colombian to win Miss Universe until 2014.
Luz Marina Zuluaga 1958
When Luz Zuluaga was crowned, the Colombian television and radio stations stopped their regular programming to report the breaking news. University of Southern California/Getty Images
Luz Zuluaga’s V-neck swimsuit was a welcome change from the sweetheart neckline of past winners. 
Akiko Kojima was the first Japanese woman to win the Miss Universe competition in 1959.
Akiko Kojima 1959
Luz Zuluaga, Miss Universe 1958, crowns Akiko Kojima as Miss Universe 1959. Bettmann/Getty Images
Akiko Kojima’s blue one-piece is an unexpected pop of color and stands out against the red coronation robe. 
Linda Bement was crowned Miss Universe in 1960.
Linda Bement 1960
Linda Bement was also the first to be crowned in a gown instead of a swimsuit. Bettmann/Getty Images
The one-shoulder chiffon dress makes Linda Bement look like she’s ready for a ball.
Iêda Maria Vargas was the first Brazilian to be crowned Miss Universe in 1963.
Ieda Maria Vargas 1963
Unlike previous crowns and scepters, Iêda Maria Vargas’s featured a bedazzled woman figure in the middle. Bettmann/Getty Images
Iêda Maria Vargas took the crown wearing a gorgeous sky-blue gown with sewn crystals all over, and a chiffon sleeve made to blow in the wind while she walks on stage.
Corinna Tsopei of Greece paid tribute to the country’s flag with the colors of her winning gown.
Corinna Tsopei of Greece wear the country's flag colors when she was crowned.
Miss Universe 1964 Corinna Tsopei posed with the runner-ups of that year. Bettmann/Getty Images
Besides the eye-catching blue color, Corinna Tsopei’s gown features bedazzled frills hanging off her shoulders, which match the bling of her crown and scepter.
Apasra Hongsakula represented Thailand in the 1965 Miss Universe pageant.
Apasra Hongsakula 1965
Apasra Hongsakula posed with the rest of her court after being crowned Miss Universe 1965. Bettmann/Getty Images
Bling is the first word that comes to mind after seeing Apasra Hongsakula’s winning gown. 
Margreta Arvidsson was the second Swedish woman to win the Miss Universe crown in 1966.
Margreta Arvidsson 1966
Margreta Arvidsson posed with the runner-ups after being crowned. Rolls Press/Getty Images
Margreta Arvidsson wore a pink strapless gown to accept her crown. If you look closely, you’ll see the hem detail also matches the outline of the scepter. 
Sylvia Hitchcock represented the US at the 1967 Miss Universe competition.
Sylvia Louise Hitchcock 1967
Sylvia Hitchcock kept her accessories to a minimum so her dress would really shine. Bettmann/Getty Images
Sylvia Hitchcock’s white gown with the one-shoulder strap going across her chest is unexpected but adds just the right amount of edge.
Martha Vasconcellos brought the drama with her gown at the Miss Universe pageant in 1968.
Martha Vasconcellos 1968
When Martha Vasconcellos was crowned, she became the second Miss Universe winner from Brazil. Bettmann/Getty Images
The silver tiers of Martha Vasconcellos’s blue dress resemble tinsel. 
Kerry Anne Wells went for a muted, flowy dress at the 1972 Miss Universe competition.
Kerry Anne Wells
Kerry Anne Wells was announced as the winner by Bob Barker, who served as a host for 20 years. Bettmann/Getty Images
Kerry Anne Wells’ dress was made for flowing in the wind as she walked down the stage with her Miss Universe crown on.
Margarita Moran was the epitome of elegance in this gown at the Miss Universe pageant in 1973.
Margarita Moran 1973
Margarita Moran represented the Philippines at the 1973 Miss Universe competition. CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images
Margarita Moran’s long gown included a cape-like shoulder detail, high neckline, and minimal embellishments throughout. 
Shawn Weatherly stole the show with this beaded gown in 1980.
Shawn Nichols Weatherly 1980
Shawn Weatherly represented the US at Miss Universe in 1980. Keystone/Getty Images
The amount of detail in this dress is stunning. The beaded stripes are a great contrast to the crystals hanging from the cuffs. 
Irene Sáez brought the drama with her gown at the 1981 Miss Universe pageant.
Mona Irene Lailan Saez Conde 1981
Irene Sáez represented Venezuela when she was crowned. Bettmann/Getty Images
Irene Sáez brought the drama with her gorgeous pink gown. The flower sleeves with crystal stripes running down are mesmerizing. 
Karen Baldwin was the first Canadian to win the Miss Universe competition in 1982.
Karen Diane Baldwin 1982
Karen Baldwin happily took her throne after being crowned. Bettmann/Getty Images
Unlike previous winners, Karen Baldwin went for a black gown with a bedazzled bodice detail. 
Yvonne Ryding’s dress at the 1984 Miss Universe pageant looks simple at first glance.
Yvonne Ryding 1984
Yvonne Ryding right after being crowned Miss Universe 1984. Images Press/Getty Images
Yvonne Ryding gave the audience a prairie-chic look in this white long-sleeve gown featuring flower embroidery throughout.
Deborah Carthy-Deu was the second Miss Puerto Rico to win the Miss Universe competition in 1985.
Deborah Carthy Deu 1985
The gold of Deborah Carthy-Deu’s dress matches her Miss Universe 1985 trophy. Images Press/Getty Images
The gold stripes of Deborah Carthy-Deu’s gown balance out with the thicker gold sequins running down the front.
Angela Visser represented Holland at the 1989 Miss Universe competition.
Angela Visser 1989
According to the Miss Universe website, Angela Visser was a ‘virtually unanimous choice for Miss Universe 1989.’ George Rose/Getty Images
Angela Visser glowed in this floor-length evening gown made with gold, silver, and white sequined scales. 
Mona Grudt was the first Norwegian to win the title of Miss Universe in 1990.
Mona Grudt 1990
After her reign, Mona Grudt appeared on an episode of ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation.’ George Rose/Getty Images
Although Mona Grudt went with a classic white gown, it’s the dramatic flair of the skirt that makes it statement-worthy.
Lupita Jones was the first Mexican woman to win the title of Miss Universe in 1991.
Lupita Jones 1991
After her reign, Lupita Jones created Nuestra Belleza México, the official competition for choosing who was going to represent Mexico at Miss Universe. George Rose/Getty Images
Lupita Jones brought the flair in this beaded off-the-shoulder red gown. 
Dayanara Torres, who was crowned Miss Universe in 1993, was wearing the thigh-high slit years before it became a trend.
Dayanara Torres 1993
During and after her reign, Dayanara Torres became an ambassador for UNICEF. Omar Torres/Getty Images
The thigh-high slit of Dayanara Torres’ floor-length white gown adds an unexpected sexy element.
After winning the 1994 Miss Universe competition, Sushmita Sen went on to pursue a career in Bollywood.
Sushmita Sen 1994
Sushmita Sen was the first Indian woman to win the Miss Universe competition. Romeo Gacad/Getty Images
The beading of Sushmita Sen’s dress is dazzling, and the sleeves are actually beaded flowers in the same gold color of the gown. 
Chelsi Smith was the first Miss USA to be crowned Miss Universe in 15 years.
Chelsi Smith 1995
After winning Miss Universe in 1995, Chelsi Smith worked as a model and actress. Philip Littleton/Getty Images
Chelsi Smith looked regal in this sweetheart chiffon gown. The matching scarf and red lipstick completed the look. 
After winning Miss Universe 1996, Alicia Machado pursued acting and appeared on various reality competition shows.
Alicia machado
Alicia Machado was the fourth woman from Venezuela to win Miss Universe. AFP/Getty Images
Alicia Machado’s mint dress with silver spikes throughout was edgy. 
After winning Miss Universe 1997, Brook Lee went on to host TV shows in Asia and the United States.
Brook lee 1994
Brook Lee was the first winner from Hawaii to take the Miss Universe crown. Chris Bernacchi/Getty Images
The sparkly halter, beaded waistband, and thigh-high slit design elements of Brook Lee’s dress all work together seamlessly. 
Wendy Fitzwilliam made history at the 1998 Miss Universe pageant as the first contestant to win wearing a bikini in the swimsuit competition.
Wendy Fitzwilliam 1998
Wendy Fitzwilliam is the second Miss Universe in history from Trinidad and Tobago. Reuters
Wendy Fitzwilliam’s statement earrings balance well with the beaded work on her gown.
Mpule Kwelagobe, who was crowned in 1999, was the first-ever Miss Universe winner from Botswana.
Mpule Kwelagobe 1999
Mpule Kwelagobe was also the first Miss Universe Botswana to participate in the Miss Universe competition. Getty Images
Having a simple, flowy skirt makes the sparkly off-the-shoulder top of Mpule Kwelagobe’s gown stand out. 
No one from India has won since Lara Dutta took the Miss Universe crown in 2000.
Lara Dutta 2000
After her reign, Lara Dutta focused on working in Hindi films. Nicholas Kamm
Lara Dutta brought the festive vibes with this sparkly red gown.
Denise Quiñones won the Miss Universe title in 2001.
Denise Quinones 2001
In 2018, Denise Quiñones was named the new pageant director for Miss Universe Puerto Rico. Reuters
Denise Quiñones’ white halter gown with different colored beads throughout matches the mesmerizing crystals on the Miss Universe crown.
Oxana Fedorova was crowned Miss Universe in 2002.
Justine Pasek 2002
Oxana Fedorova is from Russia. Jose Jimenez/Getty Images
Like other Miss Universe winners in the past, Fedorova went with a simple white gown for her crowning. 

Four months after she was crowned Miss Universe, though, Fedorova was dethroned because “she was unable to fulfill her duties,” the president of the Miss Universe Organization, Paula Shugart, said at the time, according to CBS News

The first runner-up, Miss Panama Justine Pasek, was then crowned Miss Universe 2002. 

Amelia Vega was the first person from the Dominican Republic to win the Miss Universe title in 2003.
Amelia Vega 2003
At 18 years old, Amelia Vega was the youngest winner crowned since 1994. Teresita Chavarria/Getty Images
Amelia Vega took the traditional white gown a step further with the crystal-embellished sleeves and shoulder straps. 
Jennifer Hawkins looked like a walking gold statue at the 2004 Miss Universe competition.
Jennifer Hawkins 2004
After her reign, Jennifer Hawkins went on to cover major Australian magazines like Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, Cosmopolitan, and Maxim. Martin Bernetti/Getty Images
Jennifer Hawkins stunned judges when she appeared on stage in a textured gold dress with flower details everywhere, and a sparkling bracelet and necklace to match.
Natalie Glebova was only the second Canadian to hold the Miss Universe title.
Natalie Glebova 2005
If you look closely, you’ll notice Miss Universe Natalie Glebova’s gown matched the pearls on the crown. Adress Latif/Getty Images
For the 2005 Miss Universe competition, Natalie Glebova kept it sexy in a low-cut white gown that also featured a thigh-high slit. 
Zuleyka Rivera wore one of the most daring gowns of the 2006 Miss Universe competition.
Zuleyka Rivera 2006
Zuleyka Rivera was representing Puerto Rico. She became the fifth Puerto Rican woman to win the Miss Universe title. Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
With a low-cut top, a high slit in the front, and dazzling beaded work, it’s clear that Zuleyka Rivera was ready to win in this gown. 
Riyo Mori was the second Japanese woman to be crowned Miss Universe in 2007.
Riyo Mori 2007
Riyo Mori’s gown looked like it was straight off the runway. Victor Chavez/Getty Images
For her winning gown, Riyo Mori wore a kimono-inspired black and floral evening gown from the Spring/Summer 2007 Gucci collection. 
Dayana Mendoza was crowned Miss Venezuela 2008 before winning Miss Universe.
Dayana Mendoza 2008
Dayana Mendoza wore matching shoes with her dress. Gaye Gerard/Getty Images
For her crowning moment, Dayana Mendoza wore a strapless yellow gown covered in beads. The thigh-high slit and turquoise statement earrings add to the drama of the look. 
Stefania Fernandez’s 2009 Miss Universe win was a milestone since it was the first time a country won back-to-back crowns.
Stefania Fernandez 2009
Stefania Fernandez was representing Venezuela. Timothy A. Clary/Getty Images
Unlike her predecessor, Dayana Mendoza, Stefania Fernandez went with a more extravagant look, wearing a red floor-length gown. 
After her Miss Universe win in 2010, Ximena Navarrete went on to star in Spanish soap operas.
Ximena Navarrete 2010
Ximena Navarrete became the second Mexican woman to win the Miss Universe title. Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Ximena Navarrete accepted her Miss Universe crown wearing a flowy, floor-length red gown. What you can’t see under the sash is the one-shoulder strap adorned with red beads, and the slit underneath her skirt. 
Leila Lopes made history as the first woman from Angola to win the Miss Universe pageant in 2011.
Leila Lopes 2011
Since finishing her reign, Leila Lopes has gone on to act, host, and model. AFP/Getty Images
Leila Lopes wowed the audience when she wore a sleeveless white gown covered in white, silver, and blue beads, as well as feathers. 
After being crowned Miss USA, Olivia Culpo went on to win the title of Miss Universe in 2012.
Olivia Culpo 2012
Within 15 months, Olivia Culpo had won the titles of Miss Rhode Island USA, Miss USA, and Miss Universe. Marcel Thomas/Getty Images
For her crowning moment, Olivia Culpo wore a red dress with long velvet sleeves and a plunging neckline.
When Gabriela Isler was crowned Miss Universe 2013, she made history as the seventh woman from Venezuela to win.
Gabriela Isler 2013
Gabriela Isler currently serves as the national director of the Miss Venezuela organization. Alexander Nemenov
Gabriela Isler stepped onto the stage in a long-sleeve silver gown embellished with crystals and a striped pattern that looks similar to Jennifer Lopez’s 2012 Zuhair Murad dress
Paulina Vega won the title of Miss Universe in 2014.
Paulina Vega 2014
Paulina Vega was the second Colombian woman in 56 years to win the Miss Universe crown. Larry Marano/Getty Images
The silver beaded and striped detail adds to the elegance of Vega’s winning gown. 
Pia Wurtzbach was the third woman from the Philippines to win the Miss Universe title in 2015.
Pia Wurtzbach 2015
Pia Wurtzbach trained for three years before she won the Miss Universe Philippines pageant that would advance her to Miss Universe. Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Pia Wurtzbach’s royal-blue gown matched the Miss Universe crown. 
When Iris Mittenaere won in 2016, she was the first Miss France to do so in 63 years.
Iris Mittenaere 2016
Prior to entering the pageant, Iris Mittenaere was in her fifth year of a dental surgery fellowship. FOX/Getty Images
Iris Mittenaere took home the Miss Universe crown in a long-sleeve sparkling gold gown with geometric details.
Demi Nel-Peters is the second Miss Universe winner from South Africa.
Demi Leigh Nel Peters 2017
A few days before winning the Miss South Africa 2017 competition, Demi Nel Peters graduated from college with a bachelor’s degree. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Demi Nel-Peters dazzled in this flesh-colored dress stitched with silver crystals in a geometrical pattern. 
Catriona Gray was crowned Miss Universe in 2018.
Catriona Gray 2018
Before being crowned Miss Universe, she earned the titles of Miss Universe Philippines and Miss World Philippines. Lillian Suwanrumpha/Getty Images
Catriona Gray wore a striking red dress that featured a plunging asymmetrical neckline and thigh-high slit. 
Zozibini Tunzi represented South Africa at the 2019 Miss Universe competition.
Miss universe 2019
Zozibini Tunzi was crowned the 2019 Miss Universe. Paras Griffin/Getty Images
Zozibini Tunzi’s silver, gold, and blue sequined evening gown stood out on the Miss Universe stage. The draped sleeves and high neckline balance out the thigh-high slit and peekabo detail across the chest perfectly.
Andrea Meza was only the third Miss Mexico to be crowned Miss Universe.
Miss Mexico Andrea Meza is crowned Miss Universe 2021.
Miss Mexico Andrea Meza is crowned the 69th Miss Universe. Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images
Like many others, Meza wore a sparkly gown when she was crowned Miss Universe.

The gown had a high neckline and a dramatic cutout on the bodice, as well as tiers of tassles on the skirt and a removable cape.

Harnaaz Sandhu was also the third Miss India to be crowned Miss Universe.
A side-by-side of Miss Universe 2021 in her evening gown look.
Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu is crowned Miss Universe 2021. Miss Universe / MENAHEM KAHANA / Contributor / Getty Images
Sandhu’s look was one of the most daring dresses a Miss Universe has worn to be crowned.

Her floor-length dress had a plunging neckline, offsetting the sparkly, see-through fabric that covered the dress in a geometric pattern. Tassels flowing down the center of the gown completed the look.

PUTSTYLE and Saisha Hinde designed Sandhu’s gown, and Bharat Gupta was the fashion director for her look.

