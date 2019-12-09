Photos show the emotional moment Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi was crowned the winner of Miss Universe 2019

- Zozibini Tunzi was named Miss Universe 2019 at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta on Sunday night.
- The 26-year-old hails from South Africa and spends her time working as an activist.
- Her biggest passions are ending gender-based violence and promoting natural beauty among women.
- Ninety women competed for the coveted title this year.
Zozibini Tunzi took home the 2019 Miss Universe title at the annual beauty pageant on Sunday night, held this year at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.
Hailing from South Africa, the 26-year-old pageant winner is the first black woman from her country to wear the Miss Universe crown. She works as an activist and is particularly passionate about fighting gender-based violence. Natural beauty is also important to Tunzi, who believes women should “love themselves the way they are,” according to the Miss Universe website.
After being named the winner, Tunzi pressed her hands together against her head and grinned.
She was then presented with the Miss Universe sash, which was placed over her sparkling, long-sleeve gown.
Of course, the Miss Universe crown followed. Tunzi looked emotional as Catriona Grey – who previously served as Miss Philippines and Miss Universe 2018 – placed the crown upon her head.
This year’s crown is called the “Power of Unity,” according to a video from Mouawad Jewellery.
It’s made with 18-karat gold and 1,770 diamonds, including a golden centrepiece stone weighing 62.83 carats, according to Rappler. The floral design of the crown is meant to represent unity among women from every continent, while the crown as a whole was inspired by “nature, strength, beauty, femininity, and unity,” according to Mouawad’s video.
Miss South Africa looked stunning in the headpiece, and its centre stone perfectly matched her golden dress.
She was up against Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Mexico, who finished in second and third.
