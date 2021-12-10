The most daring looks Miss Universe contestants have worn to compete in the pageant over the years

Miss Puerto Rico Dayanara Torres won the 1993 title in a white dress with a thigh-high slit. Dayanara Torres during Miss Universe 1993. Omar Torres/Getty Images Torres wore the trend years before it became popular. The thigh-high slit also added a sexy element to the otherwise simple design.

Brook Lee, who represented the USA in 1997, won the crown in this dress designed with a sheer torso. Brook Lee during Miss Universe 1997. The Miss Universe Organization Lee’s halter dress also had a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline.

Miss Australia Jennifer Hawkins took home the 2004 title wearing a gold dress. Jennifer Hawkins during Miss Universe 2004. The Miss Universe Organization Hawkins’ daring dress was made of sheer fabric. She paired the textured dress with a statement bracelet and earrings.

Miss Japan Ariana Miyamoto looked stunning in a sleek gold dress at the 2015 pageant. Ariana Miyamoto during Miss Universe 2015. The Miss Universe Organization Miyamoto’s black-and-gold dress featured a zippered neckline that extended down to her navel.

Zuleyka Rivera wore one of the boldest looks to date when she represented Puerto Rico at the 2006 competition. Zuleyka Rivera during Miss Universe 2006. Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Rivera was crowned Miss Universe 2006 in a silver beaded dress with a high slit in the front and a low-cut top.

Miss France Iris Mittenaere won the competition in 2016 wearing a sparkly long-sleeve gown. Iris Mittenaere during Miss Universe 2016. FOX/Getty Images Mittenaere’s gold dress was designed with geometric beading, as well as a sheer skirt and sleeves.

Miss USA Kára McCullough turned heads in a silver dress at the 2017 competition. Kára McCullough during Miss Universe 2017. The Miss Universe Organization McCullough’s daring dress featured a thigh-high slit and a keyhole neckline.

Catriona Gray, who represented the Philippines, won the 2018 Miss Universe title in a stunning galactic-inspired dress. Catriona Gray during Miss Universe 2018. The Miss Universe Organization Gray’s dress was designed with a plunging asymmetrical neckline and a thigh-high slit. She accessorized her already bold look with sparkly earrings and a red lip.

Sthefany Gutiérrez represented Venezuela at the 2018 pageant in a completely sheer dress. Sthefany Gutiérrez during Miss Universe 2018. The Miss Universe Organization Gutiérrez wowed in this gold dress covered in beads of the same color.

Miss Puerto Rico Kiara Ortega’s silver dress at the 2018 pageant had a semi-sheer skirt. Kiara Ortega during Miss Universe 2018. The Miss Universe Organization Aside from the fun skirt, Ortega’s dress also had a plunging neckline.

During the 2019 competition, Miss France Maëva Coucke wore a beautiful feathered gown. Maëva Coucke during Miss Universe 2019. The Miss Universe Organization Coucke’s dress had a plunging neckline, sheer skirt, and cold-shoulder sleeves.

Kelin Rivera, who represented Peru at the 2019 pageant, wowed in a silver dress. Kelin Rivera during Miss Universe 2019. The Miss Universe Organization Rivera’s dress had an asymmetrical thigh-high slit covered in sheer fabric that matched the plunging neckline design.

Miss Indonesia Frederika Cull walked during the 2019 competition in a striking gold dress. Frederika Cull during Miss Universe 2019. The Miss Universe Organization Cull’s beautifully embroidered gown was made with a long train and sheer skirt. It also had a slit going down the middle.

Miss Thailand Paweensuda Drouin wore a silver-and-red dress that was completely sheer on one side. Paweensuda Drouin during Miss Universe 2019. The Miss Universe Organization The silver side of Drouin’s asymmetrical dress had sheer fabric that went down her leg, while the red side connected to a flowy skirt.

At the 2020 pageant, Ivonne Cerdas represented Costa Rica in a sparkly red dress. Ivonne Cerdas during Miss Universe 2020. The Miss Universe Organization Cerdas’ one-shoulder dress had an asymmetrical plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. It was also designed with a sheer skirt and dramatic train.

Miss Australia Maria Thattil competed in the 2020 pageant in a dress with multiple daring aspects. Maria Thattil during Miss Universe 2020. The Miss Universe Organization Thattil’s dress had sheer sleeves, a plunging neckline, and a thigh-high slit.

Miss Mexico Andrea Meza took home the 69th Miss Universe title in a gown designed with a high neckline and a dramatic cutout on the bodice. Andrea Meza during the 69th Miss Universe competition in May 2021. Rodrigo Varela / Stringer / Getty Images Meza’s dress featured fringe beading and a small cape that draped along the back.

Julia Gama represented Brazil at the May 2021 pageant in a dress with see-through details. Julia Gama during the 69th Miss Universe pageant in May 2021. Rodrigo Varela / Stringer / Getty Images Gama’s bedazzled navy gown was designed with a sweetheart neckline and a thigh-high slit.

Miqueal-Symone Williams wore a silver dress designed with sheer details and a thigh-high slit to represent Jamaica at the May 2021 pageant. Miqueal-Symone Williams during the 69th Miss Universe pageant in May 2021. Rodrigo Varela / Stringer / Getty Images The sheer skirt of Williams’ dress was also embroidered with the same crystals sewn into the top of the dress.

Miss Puerto Rico Estefanía Natalia Soto Torres’s dress for the May 2021 pageant had a completely sheer bodice. Estefanía Natalia Soto Torres during the 69th Miss Universe pageant in May 2021. Rodrigo Varela / Stringer / Getty Images The top of Torres’s bold gown was embellished with pearls and crystals, while the skirt was completely white and had tassels on it.

Janick Maceta Del Castillo, who represented Peru, wore a pink gown with a low-cut neckline and sheer skirt at the 69th Miss Universe pageant. Janick Maceta Del Castillo during the 69th Miss Universe pageant in May 2021. Rodrigo Varela / Stringer / Getty Images The form-fitting gown was covered in sequins and had sleeves made from sheer fabric to match the skirt.