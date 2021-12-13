Miss Universe contestants made bold political statements with their national costumes. Here are the most impactful looks.

Miss Ireland Katharine Walker’s superhero-inspired costume was used to promote fair pay for healthcare workers.

Katherine Walker’s outfit featured a silver headpiece, a green leotard, and matching green sleeves, which had “Healthcare” printed on one arm and “Hero” printed on the other.

She also had wing-like banners attached to her leotard, which had “Fair pay for nursing” printed on it.

Walker wrote on Instagram that she aimed to represent “every single healthcare worker, the real heroes of the world” with her costume.

Walker became a registered nurse in 2016, spent time looking after children in pediatric and neonatal intensive care, and worked on the front lines throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.