The Miss Universe disaster has us reliving the Sarah Murdoch debacle on Australia's Next Top Model

Sarah Murdoch announces the wrong winner in Australia’s Next Top Model, cycle 6.

It was September 2010, and teenage girls across Australia were on the edge of their seats, eager to learn who would be the cycle six winner of Australia’s Next Top Model.

The finale was being aired live, and TV viewers had been voting for their favourite model to win.

Initially, host Sarah Murdoch announced Kelsey Martinovich as the winner but, just like this year’s Miss Universe announcement disaster, moments after Martinovich had made her victory speech, Murdoch stopped the celebrations and announced that Amanda Ware was the real winner.

Murdoch apologises and says she was fed the wrong name.

“Oh my God, I don’t know what to say right now,” Murdoch said.

“I’m feeling a bit sick about this. No. I’m so sorry about this. Oh my God. I don’t know what to say. This was a complete accident.

“It’s Amanda, I’m so sorry. It was fed to me wrong. Oh God. This is what happens when you have live TV, folks. This is insane. Insane, insane, insane.”

While it was Ware who was awarded the top prize – which included a modelling contract, a $25,000 contract to appear in a Levi’s campaign, a trip to New York to meet the Elite agency, a Ford Fiesta Zetec, $20,000 cash and a spread for Harper’s Bazaar Australia – Martinovich was compensated for the error with a $25,000 cash prize and an all-expenses paid trip to New York. Both girls featured in Harper’s Bazaar’s November issue.

Despite industry skepticism about whether the episode was a publicity stunt, Foxtel’s director of publicity Jamie Campbell told Sky News it simply “was the perils of live TV”.

“Sarah wasn’t given the right information or didn’t hear the right information and as a result Kelsey’s name was announced,” he said.

Watch the entire media mishap unfold below.

