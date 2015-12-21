10 Miss Universe contestants share what they look like without makeup

Sarah Jacobs
Miss Australia 2015Scott Barbour/GettyMiss Universe Australia, Monika Radulovic was crowned earlier this year.

In what appears to be an attempt to combat some of the recent negativity surrounding beauty pageants, Miss Universe is encouraging this year’s contestants to show that their beauty is more than skin deep.

Several Miss Universe contestants have taken selfies without a stitch of makeup on, posting them on Twitter using the hashtag #ConfidentlyBeautiful.

While the #NoMakeupSelfie became popular in 2014 to raise funds for cancer research, the idea spread like wildfire, empowering both high-profile celebrities and everyday women to confidently share their faces sans makeup.

Now, even beauty pageant contestents are getting in on the fun. Women from 80 countries will compete for the title of Miss Universe December 20. 

Miss Universe Australia, Monika Radulovic, with her regular pageant makeup on.

Here’s Radulovic without makeup.

Here’s the official headshot of Miss Universe Bahamas, Toria Nichole.

Nichole’s #ConfidentlyBeautiful selfie.

Behold, the official headshot of Miss Universe Peru, Laura Spoya.

Here’s Spoya’s more recent, gorgeous selfie.

Miss Universe South Africa, Liesl Laurie, shares her more done-up look.

And here, Laurie poses for her playful #ConfidentlyBeautiful selfie.

Miss Universe Dominican Republic, Clarissa Molina, strikes a fierce pose for a traditional photo shoot.

Here, Molina posts her no-makeup selfie.

Beautiful Miss Universe Haiti, Lisa Drouillard, poses backstage.

Drouillard snapped her #ConfidentlyBeautiful shot while on the go.

Miss Universe Argentina, Claudia Barrionuevo, shows off her beautiful dress.

Here, Barrionuevo smiles big for her #ConfidentlyBeautiful selfie.

Miss Universe Ecuador, Francesca Cipriani, on her way to a big event.

Cipriani is on the go again, this time sans makeup.

Miss Universe Indonesia, Anindya Kusuma Putri, on interview day.

14.12.2015 While waiting for the interview today, Paula M. Shugart (the president of Miss Universe Organization) said to us that she just saw some news about how women have rights to vote in every countries. She found out every countries have different regulation about this. The first countries that allow women having rights to vote is New Zealand, in 1893 then it followed by other countries while i had a research about Indonesia did that rights in 1945 after our independence day. She also reminds me that as a global citizen, we have to keep update about any news. It is important to be open minded. Then she calm us down to stay relaxed while the intervew, be yourself because every contestant here is beautiful, we have to be grateful for that. It's our job to engage every women in the world to be confidence for who they are. Beautiful isn't only measured by the way you look, but it's measured by confident, attitude and your sincere heart. That's what I learn today

Putri again, this time getting ready in her hotel room.

Miss Universe Ghana, Hilda Akua, on a regular Miss Universe photo shoot.

Akua here shows her wonderful #ConfidentlyBeautiful selfie.

