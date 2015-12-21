10 Miss Universe contestants share what they look like without makeup

Scott Barbour/Getty Miss Universe Australia, Monika Radulovic was crowned earlier this year.

In what appears to be an attempt to combat some of the recent negativity surrounding beauty pageants, Miss Universe is encouraging this year’s contestants to show that their beauty is more than skin deep.

Several Miss Universe contestants have taken selfies without a stitch of makeup on, posting them on Twitter using the hashtag #ConfidentlyBeautiful.

While the #NoMakeupSelfie became popular in 2014 to raise funds for cancer research, the idea spread like wildfire, empowering both high-profile celebrities and everyday women to confidently share their faces sans makeup.

Now, even beauty pageant contestents are getting in on the fun. Women from 80 countries will compete for the title of Miss Universe December 20.

Miss Universe Australia, Monika Radulovic, with her regular pageant makeup on.

Here’s Radulovic without makeup.

Here is my no-makeup selfie to demonstrate that @missuniverse doesn't need makeup to be #ConfidentlyBeautiful !!! pic.twitter.com/9L5aDq1aF4 — Monika Radulovic (@Monika_Rad) December 16, 2015

Here’s the official headshot of Miss Universe Bahamas, Toria Nichole.

Nichole’s #ConfidentlyBeautiful selfie.

Behold, the official headshot of Miss Universe Peru, Laura Spoya.

Here’s Spoya’s more recent, gorgeous selfie.

Miss Universe South Africa, Liesl Laurie, shares her more done-up look.

And here, Laurie poses for her playful #ConfidentlyBeautiful selfie.

Miss Universe Dominican Republic, Clarissa Molina, strikes a fierce pose for a traditional photo shoot.

Here, Molina posts her no-makeup selfie.

My best tool to compete is my inner beauty #MissUniverse #ConfidentlyBeautiful pic.twitter.com/VFOp6CuqL9 — Clarissa Molina (@ClaryMolinaRD) December 16, 2015

Beautiful Miss Universe Haiti, Lisa Drouillard, poses backstage.

Drouillard snapped her #ConfidentlyBeautiful shot while on the go.

Miss Universe Argentina, Claudia Barrionuevo, shows off her beautiful dress.

Here, Barrionuevo smiles big for her #ConfidentlyBeautiful selfie.

Miss Universe Ecuador, Francesca Cipriani, on her way to a big event.

Cipriani is on the go again, this time sans makeup.

Miss Universe Indonesia, Anindya Kusuma Putri, on interview day.

Putri again, this time getting ready in her hotel room.

Right before the @MissUniverse Preliminary, I was challenged by committee for no-makeup selfie #ConfidentlyBeautiful pic.twitter.com/jnN2PyUmaz — Anindya Kusuma Putri (@anindyakputri) December 17, 2015

Miss Universe Ghana, Hilda Akua, on a regular Miss Universe photo shoot.

Akua here shows her wonderful #ConfidentlyBeautiful selfie.

