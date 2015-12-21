10 Miss Universe contestants share what they look like without makeup

In what appears to be an attempt to combat some of the recent negativity surrounding beauty pageants, Miss Universe is encouraging this year’s contestants to show that their beauty is more than skin deep.
Several Miss Universe contestants have taken selfies without a stitch of makeup on, posting them on Twitter using the hashtag #ConfidentlyBeautiful.
While the #NoMakeupSelfie became popular in 2014 to raise funds for cancer research, the idea spread like wildfire, empowering both high-profile celebrities and everyday women to confidently share their faces sans makeup.
Now, even beauty pageant contestents are getting in on the fun. Women from 80 countries will compete for the title of Miss Universe December 20.
Miss Universe Australia, Monika Radulovic, with her regular pageant makeup on.
View this post on Instagram
I want to say a huge THANK YOU to my incredible makeup artist, big sister and #1 supporter from day one- @kolorzandklawz She taught me everything I know when doing my makeup in Vegas! I appreciate and love you more then you know ❤️ You.are.amazing!!!!! Wearing @foacosmetics lip quench lipstick in power surge ????
Here’s Radulovic without makeup.
Here is my no-makeup selfie to demonstrate that @missuniverse doesn't need makeup to be #ConfidentlyBeautiful !!! pic.twitter.com/9L5aDq1aF4
— Monika Radulovic (@Monika_Rad) December 16, 2015
Here’s the official headshot of Miss Universe Bahamas, Toria Nichole.
Miss Universe Bahamas @Toria_Nichole 2015 Official Headshot pic.twitter.com/pgeMeNFXDk
— UnivParadeOfBeauties (@UPofBeauties) December 13, 2015
Nichole’s #ConfidentlyBeautiful selfie.
Preliminaries today! Woke up fresh faced and ready to do this! @MissUniverse #MissUniverse #Confidentlybeautiful pic.twitter.com/Uucr04gSxK
— Toria Nichole (@Toria_Nichole) December 16, 2015
Behold, the official headshot of Miss Universe Peru, Laura Spoya.
Miss Universe Peru 2015 @lauraspoya Official Headshot pic.twitter.com/SdQ7iEuD2j
— UnivParadeOfBeauties (@UPofBeauties) December 13, 2015
Here’s Spoya’s more recent, gorgeous selfie.
Natural beauty ?? @MissUniverse #ConfidentlyBeautiful pic.twitter.com/vQN4sGbaiM
— Laura Spoya (@lauraspoya) December 16, 2015
Miss Universe South Africa, Liesl Laurie, shares her more done-up look.
@Official_MissSA #1stprincess @R_FiFi_M off to Las Vegas. Safe journey friend #MissUniverse #Refilwe4MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/3ZWc3iFL8F
— Liesl4MW Refilwe4MU (@Ntsiki_Mkhize) November 30, 2015
And here, Laurie poses for her playful #ConfidentlyBeautiful selfie.
Being @MissUniverse means being #ConfidentlyBeautiful. Are u?Show me ur no-makeup selfies wit #ConfidentlyBeautiful pic.twitter.com/h2iMSvZWxU
— SA's 1st PRINCESS (@R_FiFi_M) December 16, 2015
Miss Universe Dominican Republic, Clarissa Molina, strikes a fierce pose for a traditional photo shoot.
Buenas noches desde #LasVegas con esta foto de @robertinoa ? @MissUniverse #ConfidentlyBeautiful #ClarissaMolina pic.twitter.com/TwxZXWksO1
— Clarissa Molina (@ClaryMolinaRD) December 8, 2015
Here, Molina posts her no-makeup selfie.
My best tool to compete is my inner beauty #MissUniverse #ConfidentlyBeautiful pic.twitter.com/VFOp6CuqL9
— Clarissa Molina (@ClaryMolinaRD) December 16, 2015
Beautiful Miss Universe Haiti, Lisa Drouillard, poses backstage.
https://instagram.com/p/-0As4WN9ny/
Drouillard snapped her #ConfidentlyBeautiful shot while on the go.
Today is the day #missuniverse #prelims, words cannot convey how thankful i am! #ConfidentlyBeautiful pic.twitter.com/LQUUXziABk
— Lisa Drouillard (@ItsmeLisaDee) December 16, 2015
Miss Universe Argentina, Claudia Barrionuevo, shows off her beautiful dress.
View this post on Instagram
Hoy vistiendo de Jovani Fashion un hermoso vestido color blanco en encaje y complemementado con los bellos accesorios de Lolas Complementos. | El éxito es un viaje, no un destino. | #MissUniverse #MissUniverso #ConfidentlyBeautiful #MissUniverseArgentina #LasVegas #PlanetHollywood #FOX #TNT #Diciembre20 #ChiatMissUniverse #ChiBackstage #OPMakeupStudio #ImageSkinCare #ChineseLaundry #Yamamay #SaltaLaLinda #Argentina #VamosQueVamos #JovaniFashion #JovaniPageantGirl #Glitterati #LolasComplementos
Here, Barrionuevo smiles big for her #ConfidentlyBeautiful selfie.
#Missuniverse #ConfidentlyBeautiful #Argentina @MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/1Lf9bT4BiN
— Claudia Barrionuevo (@CLAUDIAMUA2015) December 16, 2015
Miss Universe Ecuador, Francesca Cipriani, on her way to a big event.
¿qué planes tenemos para hoy y para el fin de semana?Yo empiezo hacer maletas nos vamos para ?✈️ estén atentos? pic.twitter.com/zVIsWBFVYk
— Francesca Cipriani (@FrancesCipriani) March 27, 2015
Cipriani is on the go again, this time sans makeup.
Feeling amazing in my own skin. #ConfidentlyBeautiful #missuniverse #missuniverse2015 @MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/lBraEnwJjg
— Francesca Cipriani (@FrancesCipriani) December 16, 2015
Miss Universe Indonesia, Anindya Kusuma Putri, on interview day.
View this post on Instagram
14.12.2015 While waiting for the interview today, Paula M. Shugart (the president of Miss Universe Organization) said to us that she just saw some news about how women have rights to vote in every countries. She found out every countries have different regulation about this. The first countries that allow women having rights to vote is New Zealand, in 1893 then it followed by other countries while i had a research about Indonesia did that rights in 1945 after our independence day. She also reminds me that as a global citizen, we have to keep update about any news. It is important to be open minded. Then she calm us down to stay relaxed while the intervew, be yourself because every contestant here is beautiful, we have to be grateful for that. It's our job to engage every women in the world to be confidence for who they are. Beautiful isn't only measured by the way you look, but it's measured by confident, attitude and your sincere heart. That's what I learn today ???? — Sambil menunggu wawancara hari ini, kita mendapat kesempatan ngobrol dengan Paula M. Shugart( presiden Miss Universe Organization) dia mengatakan bahwa dia baru saja baca berita ttg bagaimana hak perempuan untuk memilih di setiap negara. Dia menemukan setiap negara memiliki berbagai peraturan berbeda tentang hal ini. Negara pertama yang memberikan wanita hak untuk memilih adalah Selandia Baru, di 1893 diikuti oleh negara lain sementara Indonesia tahun 1945 setelah kemerdekaan. Dia juga mengingatkan bahwa sebagai warga dunia, kita harus terus update tentang berita apapun. Penting untuk berpikiran terbuka. Lalu ia bilang untuk tetap santai selama intervew, menjadi diri sendiri karena setiap kontestan di sini sudah cantik, kita harus bersyukur untuk itu. Tugas kita untuk mengajak setiap wanita di dunia agar percaya diri. Cantik tidak hanya diukur dengan penampilan, tapi itu diukur dengan keyakinan, sikap dan hati yang tulus. Itulah apa yang saya pelajari hari ini ???? #Day289PI2015 #PuteriIndonesia #PuteriIndonesia2015 #MissUniverseIndonesia #MissUniverse #MissUniverse2015 #AnIndonesian #Indonesia #AnindyaPutri #AnInspiration #AninMissUniverseIndonesia
Putri again, this time getting ready in her hotel room.
Right before the @MissUniverse Preliminary, I was challenged by committee for no-makeup selfie #ConfidentlyBeautiful pic.twitter.com/jnN2PyUmaz
— Anindya Kusuma Putri (@anindyakputri) December 17, 2015
Miss Universe Ghana, Hilda Akua, on a regular Miss Universe photo shoot.
https://instagram.com/p/_OAA9WNPd1/
Akua here shows her wonderful #ConfidentlyBeautiful selfie.
No makeup, no hair extensions #ConfidentlyBeautiful @MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/WRk8bQePOO
— Hilda Akua (@HildaAkua) December 17, 2015
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.